Anniston’s planned new federal courthouse will be an energy-efficient three-story structure with a limestone-and-brick façade, according to renderings released this morning by the federal General Services Administration.
“The people of Anniston have eagerly awaited the start of this project, and this design gives them a glimpse into the future of their downtown,” Kevin Kerns, regional commissioner for GSA’s Public Buildings Service, was quoted as saying in a press release Friday morning.
Anniston’s city government moved out of its old city hall building on Gurnee Avenue earlier this year so that building and others can be razed to make room for the new $42.6 million federal courthouse. City officials had been lobbying for a new courthouse for years.
According to a GSA press release, the new building will include a “district courtroom, a bankruptcy courtroom, three judges’ chambers and 13 secured parking spaces.” It will also be LEED-Gold certified, according to the release, which means it will be designed to meet a high standard of energy efficiency.
Construction on the new courthouse is expected to begin this fall.
