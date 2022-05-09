Federal courthouse opens doors in Anniston

Beneath a cloudless sky this morning, more than 400 guests gathered for the ribbon cutting of the new 63,000-square-foot federal courthouse.
Its gleaming white exterior provided a backdrop for the upbeat, ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Students from Oxford High School sang three songs, including the pop classic, “Dancing in the Street.” Its lyrics asked if listeners were “ready for a brand-new beat.”
It seemed as if that were so. A beat of excitement was in the air as District Court Judge Corey Maze announced, “The sun is shining on Anniston today.”
The American flag certainly seemed to dance in the stiff, cool winds that blew over the crowd. Maze called it outdoor air conditioning.
Anniston High School’s junior ROTC members had presented the colors earlier in the ceremony.
Maze welcomed dignitaries from throughout the city, state and federal levels of government, including key speaker Sen. Richard Shelby. Maze thanked other important players in the building’s construction and named many of them. Also, he welcomed members from the community who had come.
Maze praised Shelby for the work he’d done to obtain funding for the building. Also, pointed out that the last criminal proceeding that took place in the old federal courthouse on Noble Street was in 1992. He asked Anniston attorney Bill Broome to share a story of how the last person tried there had to be handcuffed and attached to an old radiator for lack of a holding cell. Broome told such an extended story that Maze teased him and said he must then reclaim some of his own time in the schedule.
Maze was making the point that everything related to federal trials has been outsourced to Birmingham for the past 30 years.
“Now, everyone will come here,” Maze said.
When Shelby rose to the podium, he thanked those who had worked so long on the project and said Anniston needed the courthouse.
“This building is the culmination of a lot of work,” he said. “I’d like to thank the U.S. Senate for helping make it come about and thank the architects. This will be here for a long time and is good for the judiciary and the City of Anniston. There are many things to be built around it, and it is like a fountain of justice.”
Maze introduced several construction partners, including Nina M. Albert, the Government Services Agency commissioner; Larry Speck, the senior principal of Page Southerland Page, Inc.; Mike Waller, vice president and the federal division manager of B.L. Herbert International; Jay Schrum, the project executive of Procon Consulting; and James J. Robinson, the Chief United States Bankruptcy Judge of the Northern District of Alabama, who will preside over the bankruptcy courtroom at the new federal courthouse.
One bankruptcy attorney in the crowd, who had driven from Birmingham, was Matt Davis. He came to the event because he often has cases in front of Robinson.
“I have been in the old courthouse here having trials,” Davis said, “and I saw how this block looked before and now. This is outstanding.”
Dennis Sensenig of Redding, Pa., had come to the ribbon cutting because his son is one of the U.S. Marshals who now lives in Anniston.
“I wanted to see this because he talks about it all the time,” Sensenig said, and I came to see the grandkids.”
The program ended with the Oxford choir singing a medley of patriotic songs followed by the ribbon cutting.