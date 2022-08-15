 Skip to main content
Fatal shooting near Cheaha began with 'broken-down car' story, authorities say

investigation under way

This photograph posted by the Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department shows two Clay County deputies at the scene of a fatal shooting near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning.

 Via social media

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department have released more details concerning the attempted robbery Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park resulting in one victim’s death and the wounding of one of two suspects.

The CCSO reports a couple was driving on a National Forest Service Road near the park when they stopped to park near a trail.

Cheaha Shooting Suspect

This security camera photo was released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of a female who is alleged to have been an accomplice in a fatal shooting near Cheaha State Park Sunday morning. This individual was later found, authorities said. 