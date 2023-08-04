Fast Pace Health Clinic to open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — A Tennessee-founded health care delivery company known as Fast Pace Health is opening a new walk-in urgent care clinic at 1648 Pelham Road South on Aug. 14.
This Fast Pace Health location will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing and X-ray capabilities. Patients can also take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescriptions and refills.
“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free and professional health care experience to Jacksonville,” said Fast Pace CEO Greg Steil. “Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community. We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities.”
The clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary and preventive health care services. It will also offer scheduled services for behavioral, telehealth and occupational health care needs.
The Jacksonville location is part of an expanding Fast Pace network of clinics which began in Tennessee in 2009 and has expanded to more than 200 communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, Alabama and Louisiana with more than 2,000 employees.
To celebrate the opening of the Jacksonville clinic, Fast Pace Health has launched an online giveaway where one winner will have the opportunity to choose between the following three prizes: a Nintendo Switch Lite, Apple AirPod Pros or a Yeti Roadie cooler.
The giveaway will run for one month starting on Aug. 14 through Sept. 13.
