Fast Pace Health Clinic to open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — A Tennessee-founded health care delivery company known as Fast Pace Health is opening a new walk-in urgent care clinic at 1648 Pelham Road South on Aug. 14.

This Fast Pace Health location will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.