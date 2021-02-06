Three generations have worked this 100-year-old farm

WELLINGTON — Butch Haver was 3 years old when he told his granddaddy, Henry Birmingham, that if the man ever died, Butch wanted his tractor.
That was 1953, when Henry bought the tractor brand-new and took it to work on the family farm in Wellington. Eight years later, Henry’s wife, Geneva, found him pinned beneath the tractor, dead, probably from a heart attack that kept him from stopping the vehicle, Haver thinks. Geneva gave 12-year-old Haver the tractor, but it had never been a plaything. He put the tractor to work.
“It’s made a garden every year since ’53,” Haver said.
Haver, 71, has been a farmer his whole life, and now is the owner of both the Haver and Birmingham family farms, as well as his own secluded slice of heaven on a hilltop near U.S. 431, where he and his wife, Brenda, live with a colony of goats, dogs and cats. The view there seems infinite; the top of Houston Cole Library in Jacksonville, Coldwater Mountain, Blue Mountain and Mount Cheaha all inhabit the same vista.
The Birmingham farm turned 100 years old recently, which the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries recognized by conferring “century farm” status on the property. The Haver farm also received the distinction in 2015.
This week, Haver brought the tractor back to the Birmingham land for the first time since 1975. The machine had built up almost 70 years of wear and tear and rust since leaving the showroom floor with Henry Birmingham, but it came to life with a growl and rolled off Haver’s trailer just fine.
Haver has the practicality of a lifelong farmer. Getting rid of the tractor never occurred to him, even if his grandfather died upon it. Asked if it was an all right way to pass on for a farmer, riding on his favorite tractor, Haver took a moment to think.
“I hadn’t considered it that way,” he said, “but it could be a good way to go.”
Farm life
After Henry died in 1961, Geneva became market manager at a farmers market beside Zinn Park.
Haver said he’d be up at 2 a.m. with his family, setting up the produce stand and preparing for Anniston’s elite to come gather their groceries.
Expensive cars with chauffeurs would shuttle wealthy ladies and their maids to the market early in the morning, Haver said. The women would point at vegetables, sausages, pecans, anything they wanted, and their maids would put them in baskets. Haver remembers seeing commands issued by dainty hands wearing big, diamond rings.
“They would never touch anything,” he said.
Haver contains a multitude of stories and observations about being a born-and-bred farmer of Calhoun County.
He crafted his long, serpentine driveway himself, out of concrete over three summers with nothing but a shovel. Haver built the house at the top before he paved the path. Once, he took a delivery of lumber up and had it come loose, spilling onto the steep slopes. He called his dad and brother to help him load it back up. As he started his truck back up the path, a miscommunication led to him hitting the brakes and the lumber dumping back over the hillside.
“He said ‘go,’ but I thought he said ‘woah,’” Haver recalled with a chuckle.
Fried chicken smells better on the farm than in a restaurant, he said. His mother would go out and snatch up a chicken from the yard, crack its neck and have it frying in the afternoon, a smell that crept out the windows and into the fields where he and the others worked.
“She didn’t have to ring the dinner bell,” he said.
He pointed out the remains of the Birmingham house, a chimney standing in an overgrown thicket near the field, that had to be burned down when it had decayed beyond salvage. The house had been built by the women, Haver said, because the men were out in the fields working. When the fire department set the homestead alight, he recalled, the property’s 93-year-old neighbor wept.
Holding on to history
The Century Farm program started in 1976 as a way to recognize family farms that had been active for more than 100 years. Across the state, there are more than 600 century and heritage farms (those that may not be active but have historical significance), including six in Calhoun County.
According to Amy Belcher, communications director of the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industry, the department coordinates with the Alabama Historical Commission to review applications for the program, verify documents and date structures at each property.
“One of the biggest parts of the program is not just the recognition but the preservation,” Belcher said. Applications, documents and photos are all sent to the state Department of Archives and History, where they are preserved and made available to the public. “Fifty years from now, if your family is researching, that’s stored somewhere.”
It’s a good way to mark the changes in agriculture and the shape of society around growing and selling food, she explained. Families back a century or more often farmed for themselves rather than to ship produce somewhere else, she said, and anything they grew beyond what they needed would be put up for trade.
The program expanded a few years ago to include bicentennial farms, those more than 200 years old. There are eight of those so far, Belcher said.
Applications will open in June and close in August, she said. Anyone interested in applying can contact Belcher by calling 334-240-7126 or emailing amy.belcher@agi.alabama.gov.
‘A lot to do and the good health to do it’
Haver’s ancestors came to Calhoun County from Pennsylvania after buying farmland out in Sylacauga. By the time they arrived, the land had been sold out from under them, Haver said, so they bought what would eventually be called Haver Family Farm, near Ohatchee.
He had never considered any other way of life, Haver said on the way to the Birmingham Farm field, hauling the old tractor. His cousins all have careers that keep them out of the dirt, he said, and he and his sister, Elaine Bryant, who co-owns the farms, don’t have any kids.
He wondered aloud what might happen to his grandfather’s tractor one day, when Haver too goes back to the soil. It could be valuable to a collector, maybe, but Haver thinks of it as a tool that’s still worthy after all this time, not an antique.
Even at his age, with all his scars from this or that accident, Haver still works every day, and seems ready to keep on working.
“The Lord blessed me with a lot to do,” he said, “and the good health to do it.”