Rain over the weekend offered scant relief from an ongoing, statewide drought, though more may be coming this weekend, a meteorologist said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest release Thursday morning shows drought conditions mostly unchanged from last week. Multi-county stretches of land in northwest Alabama are still clear of drought conditions — rated from “abnormally dry” to “extreme drought” on the monitor’s scale from bad to worst — with a small patch in southern Choctaw and northern Washington counties also cleared of drought. The rest of the state is in an at least abnormally dry condition, and the worst drought areas — around Jackson, Tallapoosa, Chilton and Geneva counties — remain almost unchanged.
Rainfall recorded at the Anniston Metropolitan Airport’s monitoring station is still low for the period from Sept. 1 to now, said Jessica Winton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Calera station.
“It’s down by about 3 inches compared to the normal amount,” Winton said. “That’s a pretty good number when you consider the normal amount is 4.48 inches.”
The state could see more rain this weekend, she said, with chances forecast at 50 percent Saturday as a weather system over the Gulf of Mexico moves northeast. Sunday will have just a 20 percent chance of rain, she noted.
“It’s not going to be a direct impact so it probably won’t be enough rain to do anything to this drought,” Winton said. “But we should get some rain, and with the front moving through on Monday, we’ll have to see how it goes.”
Chances of rain Monday are forecast to reach 70 percent, following a brief bit of heat with high temperatures reaching up to 80 degrees Sunday and Monday, she said. A front moving through the state will then slough off the heat and introduce Monday’s potential rainstorms, Winton said.
Lasting drought in the state led to fire departments in Calhoun County banning the burning of refuse and debris, after the Alabama Forestry Commission announced in mid-September that it would no longer issue burn permits due to dry conditions. There were 539 forest fires in the last 30 days, according to Thursday reports from the commission’s website.