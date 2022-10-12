 Skip to main content
Family and friends recall legacy of Jacksonville High School football star

Neighbors, family members and speakers gathered Friday afternoon in the cemetery where Anthony Odell 'Speedy' Cannon is buried. 

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

In 1972, Anthony Odell “Speedy” Cannon, a junior at Jacksonville High School, died while playing football. 

Last week, in a shady, sun-dappled cemetery beside now-closed New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, several of Speedy’s school friends, neighbors and family members met to memorialize the young athlete. His head injury and subsequent death at that game left the student body and the community in grief that has lasted, for some, a lifetime.