Famed performers to be featured at a bluegrass and guitar festival in Lincoln

Even though the roots of bluegrass music in the United States can be traced to the ballads and old-time music from England and Scotland, bluegrass became an American favorite.
Next weekend, the Talladega Bluegrass and Fingerstyle Guitar Festival has some of the world’s best musicians coming to Lincoln.
The six-time International Bluegrass Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year, Dale Ann Bradley, and the six-time IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Russell Moore, will be two of the headliners at the Talladega festival. Moore’s band, IIIrd Tyme Out, will perform with him, and the group has won seven IBMA’s Vocal Group of the Year awards.
Bradley holds the 2021 Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year award and the Female Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America three times, among other awards, including two Grammy nominations.
A third musician, Richard Smith, holds a national fingerpicking championship and is considered a guitar virtuoso. Smith, from England, has performed in six countries; he has released solo, duet and ensemble records and has appeared with many of the most well-known musicians in the world.
Alabamians performing are Shane Adkins from Hazel Green and Shannon Slaughter of Trussville. Adkins won the “Home of the Legends” Thumbpicking Contest in 2003 and has performed throughout the U.S. and as far away as France. Slaughter is an award-winning singer and songwriter.
Edgar Loudermilk and his band are performing at the festival. He is the promoter of four festivals each year. His admiration for the late Paul Curvin motivated him into starting the first-ever Talladega County festival among his annual events.
Loudermilk is a Durham, N.C., native, and holds too many awards to count. He is an award-winning bass fiddle performer, singer and songwriter in his own right. His biggest hit, thus far, is “Lonesome Riverboat Blues.”
Other well-known acts include Terry Baucom & the Dukes of Drive, Shannon Slaughter & County Clare, Catahoula Drive and The Wilder Flower. Cindy Baucom will emcee the festival. She is known as the voice in the “Knee Deep in Bluegrass,” a syndicated radio show.
The tentative schedule is as follows:
Friday, Aug. 11: Welcome at 2:45; 3:00 Bent Creek; 4:30 Alan Wilson; 6:00 Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out; 7:45 Edgar Loudermilk Band; and 9:00 Terry Baucom & Dukes of Drive.
Saturday, Aug. 12: noon Shane Adkins; 1:00 Dale Ann Bradley; 2:00 Shannon Slaughter & County Clare; 3:00 Catahoula Drive; 4:30 is Shane Adkins; 5:30 Dale Ann Bradley; 6:30 Shannon Slaughter & County Clare; 7:30 p.m. Edgar Loudermilk Band; 8:45 Catahoula Drive
Sunday, Aug. 13: Welcome at 12:45 p.m.; 1:00 Catahoula Drive; 2:30 Richard Smith; 4:15 Terry Baucom & Dukes of Drive; 5:45 Wilder Flower; 7:00 Edgar Loudermilk Band.
Tickets to the full event cost $75. Daily tickets are $25 per day. Send order form & check or money order payable to Edgar Loudermilk and mailed to PO Box 581, Eastanollee, Ga. 30538. Call 706-768-1503 for questions or visit talladegabluegrass.com.
For more information, visit www.talladegabluegrass.com or call 706-768-1503. The event is at Talladega Pitstop RV Park and Campground at 4889 Speedway Blvd., Lincoln. Camping is available. Call 256-581-5955 for reservations. Admission price is $25 per day. Bring lawn chairs, chair umbrellas, cold water and battery-operated fans. Food trucks will be onsite. Friday's events begin at 2:45 p.m. Saturday's events are from 11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. and, again, from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday's events are from 12:45 to 8 p.m.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.