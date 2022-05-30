Fallen heroes remembered at ceremony

“This is the 15th one of these I’ve been to,” a visitor entering Centennial Park Monday morning was overheard saying to one of the Marine Corps League members serving as an usher. “And, I’m not even a veteran.”
The visitor joined more than 100 others to participate in the 32nd annual Memorial Day ceremony held at the state’s shrine to those who gave all in service to their country, state and community.
More than 135,000 names of Alabamians who died in the line of duty in military, law enforcement and firefighting line the black granite walls.
Ken Rollins, who has spearheaded efforts on behalf of the plaza and special ceremonies held there, noted there is no distinction for “In The Line of Duty” between service overseas or in the United States.
“Whether a serviceman or woman or a law enforcement officer, they wear a uniform and take an oath to serve and protect,” Rollins wrote in the printed program.
He also noted to those gathered the completion of the new Iraq and Afghanistan memorials in the park adding, “I hope it’s the last one we have to build.”
The Young Marines led the Pledge of Allegiance and Calhoun County Probate Judge Alice Martin sang the National Anthem.
Anniston council members Millie Harris and Jay Jenkins gave the official greeting on behalf of the city.
“I welcome you to honor our fallen heroes,” Harris said. “Just remember every day that freedom is not free.”
Jenkins thanked all those attending for being there “to acknowledge with great respect all of those who have given their lives for our freedom.”
Cleburne County Probate Judge Ryan Robertson, his wife Missie and brother Chad provided the musical soundtrack for the morning, performing songs suited to the occasion including “Have You Forgotten,” “American Soldier,” and “God Bless the U.S.A.”
The Young Marines began the Laying of Roses ceremony as they formed a Battlefield Cross, a tradition which began in World War I, by using a standing rifle, helmet and boots.
Those boots became a receptacle for roses laid by visitors in honor of friends, family members and those unknown who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service.
After an honor volley presented by the Marine Corps League, a distant trumpet sounded the haunting 24-note composition composed 160 years ago which is now synonymous with tributes to the fallen.
Richard Hurd, a member of the Class of 1878 of the Pennsylvania Military College, is widely believed to have composed the often unsung lyrics of “Taps,” which embody the emotions of Memorial Day.
“Day is done, Gone the sun, From the lake, From the hill, From the sky,” the lyrics read. “All is well, Safely rest, God is nigh.”