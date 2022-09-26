 Skip to main content
‘You hit the wrong kid’

Ex-Blount County daycare worker pleads guilty to abuse of 5 kids, including DA’s son

A former Alabama daycare worker pleaded guilty to abusing five students under her care, one of which was the toddler son of Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey.

Linda Self

Linda Lou Self, 47, was initially charged with five felonies — one count of aggravated child abuse and four counts of torture or willful abuse of a child under the age of 18.