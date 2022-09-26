 Skip to main content
Etowah County ends practice of keeping pregnant women in jail awaiting rehab beds

The Etowah County Detention Center. A policy that often kept mothers and pregnant women behind bars for weeks or months awaiting release to rehab has been changed, according to advocates.

 Connor Sheets/Alabama Media Group

Following reporting this month by Alabama Media Group, Etowah County ended a policy that often held women accused of drug use during pregnancy in jail for weeks or months before trial while pregnant or just after giving birth.

Attorneys for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women became aware of the situation this summer and said it has now stopped.