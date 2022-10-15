 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Engineer: Construction won’t impede holiday traffic around Oxford Exchange

Oxford road work

This view oriented north along Leon Smith Parkway shows the entrance to Choccolocco Park on the road to the left. Partial construction progress shows how the highway will be widened to allow better traffic flow in and out the park.

 Courtesy Wright Brothers Construction

OXFORD — The lead engineer for improvements to the Leon Smith Parkway and the Oxford Exchange roadway system said Friday no traffic tie-ups due to construction are expected as the busy holiday season shifts into gear.

GMC engineering manager Keith Strickland told The Anniston Star the project has reached 60 percent completion with a projected end date of fall 2023.