Engineer: Construction won’t impede holiday traffic around Oxford Exchange

OXFORD — The lead engineer for improvements to the Leon Smith Parkway and the Oxford Exchange roadway system said Friday no traffic tie-ups due to construction are expected as the busy holiday season shifts into gear.
GMC engineering manager Keith Strickland told The Anniston Star the project has reached 60 percent completion with a projected end date of fall 2023.
“As far as traffic during Christmas, we don’t anticipate prohibiting any access that would be there ordinarily,” Strickland said. “The additional lanes will not be ready for Christmas, but the lanes that are now there will be open for the entire shopping season.”
He said the Festival of Lights will proceed as planned and added contractors are working on the access road into Choccolocco Park.
“We are going to widen that stretch there so we can add another lane coming out of the park to create ‘dual lefts’ going back north,” Strickland said. “When the Festival of Lights begins, everything will be wide open and all activities at the park will have full access,” Strickland said.
He said the goal is once the project is finished to have everything at the park intersection improved and the signal system updated, as well as the bridges going north.
Strickland said the construction is “going well” and there have not been any major challenges outside of the usual construction hiccups.
“Weather was an issue early on, but the weather has been great for the last month and appears to be good for the next few weeks.” he said. “The contractor is doing a good job and the city has been very responsive. Everything is going as planned.”
Mayor Alton Craft confirmed the project is going smoothly on transforming the bridge on Leon Smith Parkway from two lanes into four lanes.
“This is the first part of a phased project plan that will eventually turn Leon Smith Parkway into five lanes all the way south to Friendship Road,” Craft said. “We thank our residents for their patience.”