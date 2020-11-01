EMA: Calhoun County polling places should have power by Election Day

Voters in Calhoun County should have power at all polling stations to cast votes on Tuesday in the general election, according to David Randall, an emergency manager with the Calhoun County EMA.
“Currently what we are doing is working with Alabama Power, Coosa Valley Electric and Cherokee Electric, because those are the three suppliers of power in Calhoun County. They’re working on getting power restored to all those polling locations,” Randall said.
“Right now, most of them are restored. If the power is not restored, we do have a plan to supply supplemental power that will not interrupt voting,” Randall said.