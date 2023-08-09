Eloubeidi appointed RMC Health System endoscopy director

RMC Health System has announced the appointment of Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi as the director of endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS) and advanced therapeutic endoscopy.
“With an impeccable track record and extensive experience in the field of gastroenterology, Dr. Eloubeidi brings a wealth of expertise that will continue to strengthen and elevate our commitment to delivering exceptional patient care,” said RMC’s press release announcing the appointment. “His specialties include gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic and biliary disorders, Barrett’s esophagus, and colon cancer screening and surveillance.”
As the director of EUS and advanced therapeutic endoscopy, RMC said Dr. Eloubeidi “will oversee the development and implementation of cutting-edge techniques, further enhancing our organization's ability to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal disorders. His leadership will play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and collaboration with other medical specialties and driving clinical excellence in endoscopy procedures.”
Dr. Eloubeidi completed his medical education at Duke University Medical Center and a Fellowship in Endoscopic Ultrasound and related Technologies at Medical University of South Carolina. He has served RMC Health System since 2013 and serves on the RMC Foundation Board.
