Eloubeidi appointed RMC Health System endoscopy director

RMC Health System has announced the appointment of Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi as the director of endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS) and advanced therapeutic endoscopy.

“With an impeccable track record and extensive experience in the field of gastroenterology, Dr. Eloubeidi brings a wealth of expertise that will continue to strengthen and elevate our commitment to delivering exceptional patient care,” said RMC’s press release announcing the appointment. “His specialties include gastrointestinal cancer, pancreatic and biliary disorders, Barrett’s esophagus, and colon cancer screening and surveillance.”

Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi

