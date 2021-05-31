Eli Henderson among those remembered at Memorial Day ceremony

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
For the people who gathered at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston, the names engraved on the memorial walls are “not just phone-book names,” Ken Rollins said.
“They’re human,” Rollins said. “They’re people. They had a family that got a phone call or a telegram.”
Rollins spoke to a crowd of around 150 people Monday morning at the park next to Quintard Avenue, where the names of Alabama’s war dead, as well as the names of fallen police and firefighters, are etched into black stone near a pool in the shape of the state.
The Memorial Day ceremony at the park has been a tradition since the early 1990s. It didn’t happen in 2020, though, because of pandemic-era restrictions on crowds and concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The toll of the virus is hard to grasp, but Monday’s event was another reminder of the enormity of the pandemic. Rollins and others said there are roughly 11,000 names on the walls of the memorial, which commemorates more than a century of Alabama’s war dead, from World War I to today.
The state has lost 11,416 people to the coronavirus as of Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
But it’s impossible to mourn a phone book. Speakers at the Monday event often mentioned a name — Eli Henderson, the Marine veteran and county commissioner who died of the virus last year.
31st Annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday morning at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Glenn A. Howell,87, a Korean War veteran at the Korean wall in the park before the ceremony. Photo by Bill Wilson
31st Annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday morning at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. The fallen comrade ceremony done by the Northeast Alabama Young Marines. Left to right: Ashton Vermillion, Zion Jenkins, Nayli Deese, Mason Satori and Ethan Rich. Photo by Bill Wilson
31st Annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday morning at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Drusilla Grizzard during the families remembered (laying of the roses). She place the flowers in honor of her brother Walter Thackerson who died in Vietnam in 1966. Photo by Bill Wilson
31st Annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday morning at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Wake McCarson,3, placed roses during the families remembered section of the program for his great grandfather Eli Henderson. Photo by Bill Wilson
31st Annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday morning at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Glenn A. Howell,87, a Korean War veteran at the Korean wall in the park before the ceremony. He place his hand on a name of someone he knew. Photo by Bill Wilson
31st Annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday morning at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston. Photo by Ally Morrison
Rollins credited Henderson’s political pull for the existence of the memorial park.
“I appreciate the legacy, given to Eli, that will follow him from this day through eternity,” said Carolyn Henderson, Eli Henderson’s widow and his successor on the county commission.
The events of the Memorial Day ceremony were nearly unchanged from previous years. School-age members of the Young Marines ceremonially built a “battlefield cross” out of a rifle, helmet and boots. Adult volunteers sent up a three-shot rifle volley and played “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes.
For many in the crowd, though, something seemed different.
“It’s been a rough year,” said Alexandria resident Bea Holman, a Desert Storm veteran. “With everybody staying away, and staying separated. It’s kind of hard to put into words.”
Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.