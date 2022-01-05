Weaver’s Jessica Taylor drops out of state senate race

U.S. Senate candidate Jessica Taylor, 37, who has been running for the seat of retiring longtime Republican senator, Richard Shelby, withdrew from the race Tuesday. The primary, which is set for May 24, still has three leading candidates. These include Congressman Mo Brooks; Katie Boyd Britt, the former chief of staff for Shelby; and businessman Mike Durant, who inspired the movie “Black Hawk Down.”
Tuesday was the opening day of qualifying for the Republicans seeking nomination. The qualifying deadline is Jan. 28.
Taylor, who lives in Prattville, is the chief visionary officer of a successful grant-writing business, Azimuth Grants. One reason for her decision, evidenced by a tweet, encourages her supporters to vote for Durant.
“After meeting Mike, I quickly realized he is an outsider with an inspiring life story and has the best shot at beating the establishment careerists,” Taylor wrote. “We don’t need another career politician in Washington. We need a pro-Trump conservative with the guts to take on the establishment.”
Taylor, who had dropped behind in recent polls, said in a telephone interview Wednesday that the decision was hard because her heart is still in the race.
“The experience taught me a lot,” she said. “There are so many freedom loving patriots ready to stand up and fight back against government overreach and over-spending.”
Taylor is not saying she will never run for another political office, but for now, she is looking forward to going back to her company and spending more time with her family members, including her parents, Miranda and Roger Fair of Weaver. Taylor is a single mother of three children, ages seven, nine and 11, and hopes to spend more time with them. She is even considering taking piano lessons along with them. They have missed her, she said, but they are also sad that she has dropped out of the race.
Taylor hopes to stay active in the private sector of politics and to reach out to young people and minority groups.
One of the lessons she has learned is that being a political candidate is a thankless job and that half of the people hated her.
“That is difficult,” she said, “and you have to have thick skin, a strong moral compass and trust your gut.”