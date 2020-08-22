Weaver candidates delve into several key issues

Mike Warren hopes to find new ways to pay for roads and services in Weaver, without raising taxes on local residents.
Clint Burns says Weaver needs younger voices on its city council.
Greg Pierce wants the City Council to move its meetings to 6 p.m., so that more residents can attend.
Cathy Hamby wants the city to do what it can to keep stray animals off the streets.
Two of these four will be on the Weaver Council after the Aug. 25 city election. Mayor Wayne Willis and most of the council drew no re-election opposition this year, but Warren, the sitting Place 1 councilman, faces a challenge from Burns.
Pierce and Hamby are seeking the Place 3 seat now held by Ellen Cole, who isn't seeking re-election.
Place 1
Clint Burns said he is running because he has two young children and wants to make sure the city remains a good place to grow up.
“Everything we do is in Weaver,” said Burns. “I want it to keep growing.”
With a population of about 3,000, Weaver is perhaps the only city in Calhoun County that is growing. That's what past U.S. Census Bureau estimates have said, though the 2020 count could change that picture.
But some things are indisputable: Developments such as Buckhorn have brought more people into town in the past couple of decades. Annexations such as the one that brought Heroes American Grille into the city have expanded Weaver all the way to Alabama 21.
Burns says the demographics of the city are changing — getting younger — and it’s a change that should be reflected on the council.
“I'd like to kind of see if everybody could agree, and get moving in the same direction,” he said. “A lot of the older people in Weaver want everything to stay they same.”
Mike Warren, the incumbent councilman, said his main concerns are roads and revenue.
"We've got to fix the roads, and we've got to get more money to pay for it," he said.
Warren said he sees two ways to get that money: Bring in more business or annex more outlying areas, with their property tax and utility tax income. He said there is also unrealized potential for business on the Ladiga Trail, the bicycle trail that passes through the city.
“There are a lot of people out on the trail, but there aren't that many places to stop,” he said. He said he hopes to see new signs put up on the trail letting cyclists know that Weaver has a cafe and a Dollar General.
Place 3
After years as the wife of a coach at Weaver High, Cathy Hamby said she feels like she's already a public figure in the city. Running for office, she said, is a logical next step.
She said providing more opportunities for kids — particularly through the Ladiga Trail and the city's park — is a top priority.
"I miss those older days when kids played outside instead of staying in and playing video games, all that," she said.
Hamby said she would like to see more progress on the problem of stray animals, though she said she realizes the city's powers may be limited. Instead of imposing new restrictions on pet owners, she said, the city needs to publicize spaying and neutering.
Road maintenance is also a big concern, she said, particularly because the city is growing — and needs to keep growing.
"There are good things and bad things about bringing small business to town," she said. "Now we've got 18-wheelers coming through."
Greg Pierce said he has been a regular in the audience at council meetings for a few years. He is running in part because he wants to make council meetings more accessible to the public, moving them to 6 p.m. instead of the current 5 p.m.
He said he also wants to see more planning by the council — setting up, for instance, a plan for replacing council members who leave office before the end of their term.
"Policy and planning are the keywords of my campaign." he said.
Pierce estimates that it would take $15 million or more to resurface all of the city's roads — and he would like to see the city come up with a five- or 10-year plan for road repair, starting with the roads most in need. He said those road repairs should also involve repairs to water lines under the roads, if needed, to avoid having to tear up the streets again later.
He said road repair is the topic he has heard the most about while campaigning door-to-door. He said he believes he is the only candidate who has campaigned in person, though he was quick to point out that he wore a mask and stayed outside — similar, he said, to the approach taken by postal workers.
Polling places in Weaver, and in other cities with elections this year, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.