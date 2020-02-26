Ward, Shaw seek Supreme Court seat on Tuesday’s primary ballot

Cam Ward believes his experience writing and passing laws will help him on the bench if he’s elected to the Alabama Supreme Court in November.
“No one over there now has served in the Legislature,” said Ward, currently a state senator from Alabaster.
Sitting Place 1 Supreme Court Justice Greg Shaw says his experience in the courts makes him the right man for the job.
“If you look at my background, I’ve been doing appellate work for quite a few years,” he said.
Alabama Republicans on Tuesday will pick one of the two men as their nominee to serve in Place 1 on the nine-member court for the next six years. The winner of Tuesday’s vote will likely win the general election by default. The Democrats have fielded no candidates in the race, though independent candidates have until Tuesday to qualify.
If voters have trouble choosing between the two, or even feeling strongly about the race, there’s good reason for that. Alabama judicial elections are partisan, but candidates are also bound by judicial rules that limit what they would say. Both Ward and Shaw declined to talk with The Star about specific court cases, and both said they’re limited in what they can say about the other candidate.
“Judicial races typically come down to four things,” Shaw said. “Qualifications, experience, judicial philosophy and character.”
Experience — and what sort of experience matters on the bench — seems to be the point of difference between the two.
Ward, a lawyer from Alabaster, has been in the Legislature since 2002. He has headed the Senate Judiciary Committee and is best known as a leader in efforts to reform the state’s overcrowded prisons. The prison population has declined since the Legislature passed a sentencing bill, sponsored by Ward, in 2015. The state has yet to build new prisons to replace its aging facilities, something that has long been a goal Republican prison reform advocates.
“I’m proud of my criminal justice reform effort,” he said. “It’s made both sides mad, so I must be doing something right. I’ve never been afraid of the controversial stuff.”
A Birmingham native, Shaw joined the Supreme Court’s staff in 1984, not long after he finished law school. In 2000, he won election to the Court of Criminal Appeals, and in 2007 he was appointed to the Court of the Judiciary, a body that rules on disciplinary matters involving judges. He won his first term on the Supreme Court in 2008 and ran unopposed for re-election in 2014.
Shaw said 35 years of work in appellate courts makes him the best-qualified candidate.
“I’m a conservative justice,” he said. “I firmly believe in following the separation of powers. My job is to vindicate the law, not to insert my opinion.”
Ward also argues that the job of a judge is to interpret law, not make it. He said his years as a lawmaker have led him to that conclusion. Judges don’t need to fix what they see as lawmakers’ policy mistakes, he said.
“Being from the Legislature, I respect that,” he said. “The court should look at the law and say, ‘this is what it means.’ The court shouldn’t feel compelled to fix it up for the Legislature.”
Political columnist Steve Flowers earlier this month described Shaw as a “monk-like, non-talking judge” who “will not campaign.” But Shaw in recent weeks has released video ads that compare him to President Donald Trump. Asked whether that fits with the limits on judicial campaigning, Shaw pointed out that the ad was worded carefully.
“It says, ‘Trump tough,” he said. He said he didn’t expect the court to be called on to rule on Trump administration policies, and he said he brought up the name to invoke an approach to decision making.
“He’s a tough individual,” Shaw said. “He sticks to his guns.”
Ward doesn’t seem to have made similar Trump references, but in his home county he’ll also be on the ballot Tuesday as a potential Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention.
Ward had a brush with the law in 2015, pleading guilty after a drunk driving arrest. He said the experience made him a better person, giving him a closer perspective on the justice system. He said he no longer drinks after undergoing treatment after the arrest.
“Not only was it the worst thing I ever did, it’s something that changed my life for the better,” he said.