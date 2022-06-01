Voter registration deadlines for runoff Friday, Monday

Alabamians who missed last week’s primary contests but want to vote in the June 21 runoffs have until Friday to hand-deliver a voter registration form to their local board of registrars.
People can electronically register to vote until Monday at midnight by visiting the Alabama secretary of state’s website. Registration forms sent by mail must be postmarked by Monday.
People can also check their registration status, districts and polling place location online.
The headliner in the June 21 contests is the GOP U.S. Senate runoff between Katie Britt and Mo Brooks.
There are also runoffs for two other statewide offices, Secretary of State and Auditor. Outgoing State Auditor Jim Zeigler and current state Rep. Wes Allen, R-Troy, are vying to be the GOP nominee for Secretary of State. And Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, is in a runoff with Kimberly pastor Stan Cooke. In either race no Democrat is running, so whoever wins the GOP runoff wins the office.
Secretary of State John Merrill expects voter turnout for the runoff elections to be about 10 percent to 15 percent of registered voters. Last week’s primary had a turnout of 23.3 percent.