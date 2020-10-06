UPDATED: Ward 1 polling place opens late in Anniston city election

Voters who arrived at the Senior Citizen Therapeutic Recreation Center after polls were supposed to open at 7 a.m. were told they couldn’t cast their ballots yet, because the polling machine had yet to be unlocked. The polling place is in City Council Ward 1.
“This is ridiculous,” said voter Patricia Hancock, who arrived shortly after 7 a.m. “People want to vote. You can’t take our rights away.”
Poll workers told The Anniston Star at about 7:15 a.m. that the voting machine at the site hadn’t been opened because a city inspector who was in possession of the key had yet to arrive. City Clerk Skyler Bass, in a telephone interview, said the inspector had been delayed because of a medical problem with a family member.
City Manager Steven Folks arrived at the site within the hour. Around 7:50 a.m, he announced that the machine had been unlocked and the polls opened.
Both candidates for the Ward 1 city council seat said they were unhappy with the delayed opening.
“If they can’t get the polls open until nine, they should give people until nine at night to come in and vote,” candidate Angela Fears said before the polling place opened.
“We’ve got to have a better system than this,” said incumbent councilman Jay Jenkins. “Some people come out to vote before they go to work, and this is their only chance. Somebody’s voice is not going to be heard.”
Asked if there would be an extension to voting hours as a result of the delay Folks said Bass and other city officials were checking with the Alabama secretary of state’s office to see what remedies are allowed and what remedies are required.
Tuesday is runoff election day not just in Anniston but in Jacksonville and Piedmont, as well as many other cities across the state. In Anniston, there are council runoffs for Wards 1, 2, and 3 and in the race for mayor. Folks said Tuesday morning that none of the city’s eight other polling places opened late.
Ward 1 has been hounded by polling place problems since municipal election season began. The county health department office on McClellan Boulevard had been a polling place for Ward 1 in the past, but city officials earlier this year announced that it could no longer be used because of patient privacy concerns.
That sparked criticism from Ward 1 candidates, who said the closure left the ward with only one polling place, compared to two or three in each of the other wards. The City Council held a special called meeting in August to approve the senior center as a new polling place for Ward 1.
