UPDATED: Anniston Senior Center polling place to stay open until 8:25 p.m.

The polling place at Anniston’s Senior Citizen Therapeutic and Recreation Center will stay open until 8: 25 p.m. today, City Manager Steven Folks said, to make up for the late opening of polls at the site.
“It’s so we can offer everyone the same opportunity to vote,” Folks said.
Some voters at Anniston’s Senior Citizen Therapeutic and Recreation Center on Littlebrandt Drive at McClellan were turned away Tuesday morning. Polls across the city were expected to open at 7 a.m., but at the senior center, poll workers said they were still waiting for an election supervisor who had the key to open the center’s voting machine.
City officials later said that a medical issue with a member of the supervisor’s family caused the delay. The polling place was open by 7:50 a.m., but only after city officials heard from upset voters and candidates.
Polls in city elections are typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“This is ridiculous,” said voter Patricia Hancock, who arrived shortly after 7 a.m. “People want to vote. You can’t take our rights away.”
Hancock, who was at the polling place shortly after 7 a.m., said she is sometimes the first voter to show up on Election Day.
Both candidates for the Ward 1 city council seat said they were unhappy with the delayed opening.
“If they can’t get the polls open until 9, they should give people until 9 at night to come in and vote,” candidate Angela Fears said before the polling place opened.
“We’ve got to have a better system than this,” said incumbent City Councilman Jay Jenkins. “Some people come out to vote before they go to work, and this is their only chance. Somebody’s voice is not going to be heard.”
Folks said city officials sought and got a court order from Circuit Judge Brian Howell to approve the change to the polling hours at the senior center.
Folks said the city sought an 8:25 p.m. closing time to give voters at the senior center 12 hours to vote like anyone else. Though the polling place opened before 8 a.m., city spokesman Jackson Hodges said there was a problem with the voting machine in the hour after opening that kept some ballots from being accepted. Hodges said city workers will feed those ballots into the voting machine after polls close at 8:25 p.m.
Tuesday is runoff election day not just in Anniston but also in Jacksonville and Piedmont, as well as many other cities across the state. In Anniston, there are council runoffs for Wards 1, 2, and 3 and in the race for mayor. Folks said Tuesday morning that none of the city’s eight other polling places opened late.
Ward 1 has been hounded by polling place problems since municipal election season began. The county health department office on McClellan Boulevard had been a polling place for Ward 1 in the past, but city officials earlier this year announced that it could no longer be used because of patient privacy concerns.
That sparked criticism from Ward 1 candidates, who said the closure left the ward with only one polling place, compared to two or three in each of the other wards. The City Council held a special called meeting in August to approve the senior center as a new polling place for Ward 1.