UPDATED: Anniston officials seek extended hours after polling place opens late in Ward 1

Anniston officials seek extended hours after polling place opens late in Ward 1
By Tim Lockette
Anniston city officials are looking into remedies — including possibly extended voting hours — after a polling place for the city’s municipal election runoffs opened late this morning.
“There’s a process, and we’re working on it,” city manager Steven Folks said shortly after 1 p.m.
Some voters at Anniston’s Senior Citizen Therapeutic and Recreation Center were turned away Tuesday morning. Polls across the city were expected to open at 7 a.m., but at the senior center, poll workers said they were still waiting for an election supervisor who had the key to open the center’s voting machine.
City officials later said that a medical issue with a member of the supervisor’s family caused the delay. The polling place was open by 7:50 a.m., but only after city officials heard from upset voters and candidates.
“This is ridiculous,” said voter Patricia Hancock, who arrived shortly after 7 a.m. “People want to vote. You can’t take our rights away.”
Hancock, who was at the polling place shortly after 7 a.m., said she is sometimes the first voter to show up on Election Day.
Both candidates for the Ward 1 city council seat said they were unhappy with the delayed opening.
“If they can’t get the polls open until 9, they should give people until 9 at night to come in and vote,” candidate Angela Fears said before the polling place opened.
“We’ve got to have a better system than this,” said incumbent councilman Jay Jenkins. “Some people come out to vote before they go to work, and this is their only chance. Somebody’s voice is not going to be heard.”
Folks, the city manager, said just after 1 p.m. that city officials are in touch with the city attorney and the Alabama Secretary of State’s office to discuss possible remedies to make up for the late closure. Asked if extended polling hours are an option, Folks said he would discuss details when the solution is finalized later this afternoon.
Grace Newcombe, a spokeswoman for the Alabama secretary of state’s office, said that city officials had contacted the secretary of state to inquire about extending voting hours. She said city officials were working on a motion for a court order, which she said would be required to extend those hours.
Ward 1 saw lower turnout than other parts of the city in the August election, and it seemed to be headed in the same direction Tuesday morning. By 8:50 a.m., only 17 people had voted at the Senior Center, though a Star reporter saw several voters arrive and leave before the late opening Tuesday.
By noon, turnout seemed to be stronger in the Ward 4 polling places at Anniston Country Club and Norwood Hodges Community Center than it was in other wards in the city, though participation was low overall. That’s not unusual for a city runoff, in which turnout is generally far lower than in widely publicized votes such as the November general election.
Tuesday is runoff election day not just in Anniston but also in Jacksonville and Piedmont, as well as many other cities across the state. In Anniston, there are council runoffs for Wards 1, 2, and 3 and in the race for mayor. Folks said Tuesday morning that none of the city’s eight other polling places opened late.
Ward 1 has been hounded by polling place problems since municipal election season began. The county health department office on McClellan Boulevard had been a polling place for Ward 1 in the past, but city officials earlier this year announced that it could no longer be used because of patient privacy concerns.
That sparked criticism from Ward 1 candidates, who said the closure left the ward with only one polling place, compared to two or three in each of the other wards. The City Council held a special called meeting in August to approve the senior center as a new polling place for Ward 1.