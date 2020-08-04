Two vie for seat on Anniston school board

Rekenna Clay wants Anniston kids to have the resources kids in other school systems have.
“You see the resources that Oxford has,” Clay said. “I want to see Anniston get the resources that other schools have.”
Mary Harrington believes past troubles, from the pandemic to the recent effort to deannex Ward 4, have set the stage for future success for the school system.
“I see people coming together,” Harrington said. “People who wouldn’t give Anniston schools the time of day are now starting to take a look.”
Harrington holds the Ward 3 seat on the Anniston Board of Education, and Clay is seeking that seat in the Aug. 25 municipal election. It’s the only contested school board seat in the city; four other incumbents on the school board drew no challengers this year, and will automatically get another term.
It is, arguably, a job that few would envy. The city’s school system has a “C” rating on the state’s letter grading system for schools, an improvement over earlier grades, though Anniston for years was plagued by a reputation for poor educational outcomes.
The school system’s finances have also been a source of trouble, with schools in recent years operating on deficit spending and failing to produce regular audits. Under a new finance officer, the school system over the last year has worked to catch up on audits and review its spending.
The total number of students in the system has shrunk over the years, in concert with a decline in the Model City’s population. Deannexing City Council Ward 4, an effort which arose last year, would have accelerated that decline, and school board members were among the leading voices against deannexation.
All of those pressures were in place before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has confronted every Alabama school system with questions about how to safely reopen.
Clay said she’s still not sure reopening is the right thing to do.
“I’m up in the air about it,” Clay said. She said the potential hazards of bringing children back to school are clear, though parents — including those who work in health care — may need some form of child care just so they can work.
Clay is herself a stay-at-home mom, with children who haven’t yet reached kindergarten age. She holds an associate degree from Gadsden State and is working on an education degree from Jacksonville State, she said.
Her plan, if elected, is to see Anniston schools become better resourced. School boards have little power to raise revenue; to get more money, they often have to go to county or state officials to seek a tax increase. Clay said she wants to find private partners who are willing to pay improvements to schools.
“Maybe we can get grants,” she said. She said she’s also concerned about locals participating in the census, something that could affect Anniston school funding if the city is under-counted.
The Anniston Star welcomes Letters to the Editor concerning local elections. Follow this link to submit a letter.
Harrington, who served on the school board from 2008 to 2012 then was re-elected in 2016, is a longtime school administrator, retired from the Cleburne County school system. She’s quick to note that she has grandkids in city schools. She said she sees COVID-19 as the biggest challenge facing the school system now.
Anniston’s school year starts Aug. 5, but the city’s school buildings will likely remain empty for a while. To avoid spreading COVID-19, school officials decided to begin the school year with online instruction, then move to in-person classes in a couple of weeks. Around half of the city’s parents have said they’re interested in online-only schooling, which the system is also offering.
Harrington said that despite its challenges, the pandemic has helped bring the community together around schools. She says the same about last year’s deannexation movement. Proponents of deannexation cited school quality as one reason they wanted to leave the city — but public hearings on deannexation also brought out the school system’s defenders.
“Sometimes you have to get into bad situations to get what you need,” she said. Efforts to get computers for all the school system’s students, she said, picked up after the pandemic made computers necessary.
Both candidates say they expect COVID-19 to change their campaigning style. More than most elections, city-level races tend to depend on in-person campaigning, something that’s hard to do when people are literally prohibited from shaking hands and required to cover their faces. Clay and Harrington both say they’ll likely rely more on social media to get the word out.
“You have to rely on people knowing who you are,” Harrington said.