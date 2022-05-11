Three seek Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office in Republican primary

Three candidates are running for Cleburne County sheriff in the May 24 Republican primary.
Buell Biggers, A.J. Benefield and Jon Daniel are all vying for the seat that will be vacant after the retirement of current Cleburne County Sheriff Dennis Green, who is stepping down after two terms.
A look at the candidates (in alphabetical order):
A.J. Benefield
A former police chief of Heflin, A. J. Benefield says he’ll draw from the positive experiences of that job and put them into practice in the county office.
Benefield, 47, said he’s a firm believer in transparency in law enforcement. When he was police chief in Heflin, Benefield would bring in all of the statistics of the department and share them with the Heflin City Council and the public concerning what the department had achieved the previous month.
“Keeping up with your stats not only gives transparency to your public and the people you serve, it also helps you when grant time comes around or a possible grant that’s out here because the first thing they’re going to want to know is ‘tell me about your statistics, your crime rates,’” Benefield said.
If elected, Benefield said he will work closely with the Cleburne County Commission to foster communications. He said he will attend every commission meeting and inform the commission of the caseload, miles driven and other related information.
Benefield, a native of Cleburne County, has 28 years of military and law enforcement experience, having spent the last 24 years in law enforcement. After graduating from Cleburne County High School in 1992, Benefield served in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of sergeant, before being hired at the Heflin Police Department. After seven years he was hired at the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy narcotics agent. He was later hired by the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control board and worked in the enforcement division.
In 2010 Benefield returned to Heflin and served for eight years as the police chief.
Benefield is currently a deputy sheriff and serves as the administrator over the new correctional detention facility in Randolph County, which is under Alabama’s 5th Judicial Circuit.
Benefield said he wants to serve as sheriff because of the regard he has for Cleburne County.
“I love this county,” Benefield said. “I’ve always been a public servant, I’ve been in service here all my whole entire adult life, I went into the military right after school, served our country, came back served in our community, served our state.”
Benefield said his kids have grown up in Cleburne County and his two grandkids will, too.
“I would like to bring my training and education and ability back and serve the citizens of Cleburne County,” he said.
Benefield said he will bring a mindset of training and education to the sheriff’s office so deputies will know how to handle any situation that may arise.
“I believe equipping all the deputies with the education and the experience and training to be able to do their job, A to Z,” he said.
Benefield said he will also “think outside the box” to help retain deputies who might be enticed to move on to a neighboring county with a better salary. For example, Benefield said he wants to create a great work environment and give incentives to the deputies by helping with uniform costs and covering their shifts when it’s their birthday.
Benefield said he is the only candidate who has an advanced certification in law enforcement, which entails the cultivation of extensive budgeting, management and leadership skills.
Benefield said he wants to foster “memorandums of understanding” with neighboring law enforcement agencies to help out the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office — which has limited manpower — during certain law enforcement situations.
Benefield supports the recent decision by the governor to repeal the requirement for a permit to carry a concealed handgun. Those permits are issued by the Sheriff Office’s across the state and would go into their discretionary funds.
“Criminals are going to get their guns from other criminals on the street, they’re not gonna go through the process of coming to the sheriff’s department,” he said.
“I don’t personally believe you should have to pay for your Second Amendment right,” Benefield said.
Buell Biggers
Biggers, a Carroll County, Ga., deputy said he wants to bring community policing, a deputy reserve program and a tougher stance on drugs in the county he calls home.
Biggers, 47, is a lifelong resident of Cleburne County who grew up in Muscadine, said he is ready to take the helm at the Sheriff’s Office.
After graduating from Cleburne County High School in 1993, Biggers started working at a furniture store in Tallapoosa, Ga., and later he worked in the rubber industry, also in Tallapoosa.
But Biggers said that policing was in his blood so in 2006 he took a $5 per hour pay cut to work at the jail in Cleburne County and also became a reserve deputy.
In 2007 Biggers was hired by the Bowdon Police Department, which sent him to the police academy to become certified. Biggers worked for the police department for over 10 years and sometimes worked with the late Ranburne Police Chief Steve Tucker.
“I did everything from patrol officer to investigations. At Bowdon they don’t have a full time investigator, they don’t even have an investigator,” Biggers said, “Patrol officers have to investigate their own stuff, they actually sent me to an investigator class which I passed.”
Biggers said he then wanted to learn the civil side of law, at which time the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office offered him a job in court services.
“I do everything from setting the courtroom, serve warrants, serve civil papers, run a screening station where people come in where you run stuff through the x-ray machine, metal detector and all that stuff, so, on a daily basis I do a lot of things,” he said.
But now Biggers is ready for a change.
“I want to come back home, I’ve been in law enforcement about 17 years, I’ve spent about 15 years of that in Georgia, I want to come back home and make a difference, I want to see change in Cleburne County in law enforcement,” Biggers said.
Bigger said he wants to be more aggressive on drugs, thefts and burglaries.
“I think it’s a shame that a person can work hard for everything they own and somebody else come in and just think they’re entitled to it and take it away,” Biggers said.
“To me the drugs are a really big problem, but then you have the thefts and robberies that run along with the drugs, people get strung out and they go around stealing stuff and trying to get money and stuff to buy their drugs,” he said.
Biggers said he would form a good working relationship with the Cleburne County Commission and would strive to get his deputies pay raises and other incentives to retain them.
Biggers said as sheriff he would fill in shifts for his deputies.
“We have to work towards hiring more deputies because it is a small department and they are stretched for manpower,” he said.
Biggers said it’s important to show the deputies that they are appreciated and would have “departmental days” when the deputies would be treated to a meal.
Biggers said he would seek grants along with creating a deputy reserve program.
“That's one of my goals is reopening it back up because right now on my end of the county, two certified law enforcement officers from another state live in Cleburne County that want to reserve, want to volunteer their time and that’s free help,” Biggers said.
Biggers wants to bring back the inmate work detail that puts them along roads and highways to pick up trash.
Biggers wants the deputies to do more community policing.
“If they see citizens of Cleburne County out in their yard I want them to stop and talk to them, get to know who they are working for because that’s actually who they are working for, the citizens of Cleburne County,” Biggers said.
“You can say work for the Sheriff Department all day long but you actually work for the people of Cleburne County,” Biggers said, “I found out through my experience with Bowdon and Carroll County, once you start patrolling your county and get to know the residents, you’ll see how much you’re appreciated.”
Jon Daniel
Daniel is a lifelong resident of Cleburne County and graduated from Ranburne High School in 2001. He started his law enforcement career in 2004 with the Heflin Police Department and within three years he attained the position of sergeant, in which he carried out the duties of shift supervisor.
In 2010 Daniel was hired as a deputy with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, where he now serves as chief deputy.
“As my career began with the Cleburne County Sheriff's Department, I strived daily to prove to the citizens of this county that I loved my job and was always honest, faithful, and devoted to serving the great citizens of this county,” Daniel said.
Daniel has served in many capacities at the Sheriff’s Office.
“As my career advanced with the Sheriff's Department, my duties have consisted of being a patrol deputy and chief deputy where I serve as a firearms instructor, Glock armorer, evidence technician over firearms, sex offender compliance officer, oversee vehicle maintenance, and supervisor over the patrol deputies,” Daniel said.
“I am fortunate to have worked with former Sheriff Joe Jacks and current Sheriff Dennis Green and to have gained knowledge and trust from them in allowing me to serve in the roles that I have,” he said.
Daniel said he is very appreciative of Green, whom he considers his greatest mentor.
“Throughout my career in law enforcement I have witnessed Sheriff Green treat the citizens of Cleburne County with respect, dignity, and honor. I've never met anyone that takes away from his own self to give to others, and that is just who he is. He treats others as family with an open-door policy, and I want to continue that after his retirement,” Daniel said.
Daniel said that to help retain deputies, he will get with the county commission to create and implement incentives.
“If elected Sheriff my plans for the future would be to continue to work daily to treat and serve the citizens of this county with the utmost respect and service, and I will expect my employees to do just the same,” Daniel said.
Daniel supports constitutional carry of firearms as long as the person is qualified with no felonies or mental issues.
Daniel said he will have close working relationships with the Cleburne County commission, schools and surrounding agencies to keep the community as safe as possible.
“As you become more familiar with me, you will see that my heart is truly about protecting the citizens of Cleburne County, and I hope that you also see the dedication that I have to law enforcement in Cleburne County,” he said.
“Your protection is my priority,” Daniel said.