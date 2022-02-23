The Anniston Star's Election 2022 coverage

Editor's note: As the 2022 election season gears up for the May 24 primaries, check back often with The Anniston Star to learn about the candidates in your local races.
State Senate District 12
State Senate District 12: Wendy Ghee Draper says 'I will work to protect our families, our small businesses and farmers'
Anniston attorney Wendy Ghee Draper has announced her candidacy in the Republican primary for Alabama Senate District 12.
Willis will run against Anniston lawyer Wendy Ghee Draper and Anniston businessman Keith Kelley in the Republican primary on May 24 of next year.
The third article looking at candidates for the Republican party nomination to Alabama Senate District 12. Previously interviewed were candidates Wayne Willis and Wendy Ghee Draper.
State House District 40
State House District 40: Katie Exum wants to assist rural areas, ensure that law enforcement and first responders are fully funded
Jacksonville resident Katie Exum has announced she will run for the state representative sea…
State House District 40: Pam Howard says 'We should be focused on infrastructure, education, health care'
The 63-year-old mother of three and grandmother of five said she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work on the district’s infrastructure, education and workforce needs.
Julie Borrelli, a Republican candidate for nomination to run for the House District 40 seat, has a background as a Marine, a lawyer and a finance director.
Chad Robertson, 44, is a lifelong Cleburne County resident, but he has seen how commerce and travel patterns link Cleburne and Calhoun counties as similar regions.