Team of public officials helps elections take place

The law that guides each election, which is overseen by the Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, is found in the Alabama Code 1975, which can be viewed online.
The laws governing elections require a team of workers to implement them. These include the probate judge, members of the board of registrars, each county’s sheriff, an absentee election manager, each county’s circuit clerk and the poll workers who staff each primary and election.
In Calhoun County, the probate judge is Alice Martin; members of the board of registrars are Carol Lorenzo, chair, J.J. Taylor and Susan Trammell. Matthew Wade is the sheriff. Shasta Platt is the absentee elections manager, and Kim McCarson is the circuit clerk. (However, in the upcoming primary election, being held May 24, McCarson is recusing herself because she has a relative running for an office. No substitute circuit clerk has yet been named.)
Martin, Wade and the temporary replacement for McCarson comprise the Appointing Board for poll workers. Each election requires dozens of poll workers, and each election official has a staff of assistants to facilitate their work.
“We have a registration cutoff that is 15 days prior to the election to allow us time to get the list together and get them to the poll workers,” Lorenzo said.
Political parties have members who get busy before each election promoting the candidates who support the party platform.
Sheila Gilbert is head of the Democratic Party, and businessman James Bennett is head of the Republican Party.
“I never realized there was so much to elections before I got involved,” Bennett said.
Gilbert was raised in a politically minded household in west Texas, and she watched all the Democratic conventions on a black-and-white TV with her father, a voice for the Democrats in their community. She knows the hard work that goes into the preparation for elections.
“We local people work for our candidates, even if they are not on the ballot for the primary,” Gilbert said. “We still support them and put them forward in other places to get them ready for the November election.”
Bennett said the poll workers he knows often serve year after year because they enjoy having a part in the election process.
“In Calhoun County,” Martin said, “we are fortunate to have very dedicated, qualified electors who have served as poll workers for many years. We are so grateful for their service.”