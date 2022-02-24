State House District 40: Chad Robertson says he's 'really focused on infrastructure'

The executive director of the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce is also a candidate in the Republican primary election for Alabama House District 40.
Chad Robertson, 44, is a lifelong Cleburne County resident, but he has seen how commerce and travel patterns link Cleburne and Calhoun counties as similar regions.
That puts him in a position, he said, to be responsive to the needs of both counties — a useful perspective given that there’s been a realignment of the boundary line for District 40. The district now includes all of Cleburne County and a portion of Calhoun County, Jacksonville, White Plains and a section of Oxford.
Robertson, who has never held an elected office, said he understands the different needs of each county. At the moment he’s the only candidate for the seat who hails from Cleburne County.
“Right now, I’m really focused on infrastructure. Our infrastructure needs are different from Calhoun County right now, but one thing that we have in common that we could always improve on is broadband, and I think that would help the school systems, it would bring in businesses,” Robertson said.
Robertson said he hopes to be on the infrastructure committee in Montgomery.
“There are parts of Calhoun County that have better roads than we do in Cleburne and vice versa, I want to work for both and find out the best solution to get that done,” Robertson said.
“I believe that we are in different growth areas, especially from an economic standpoint and we need to harbor both. There is a way to facilitate Calhoun County’s growth and there’s a way to facilitate Cleburne County’s growth at the same time, we do share a lot of natural resources and we do share a lot of demographic resources,” Robertson said.
From his experience, he said, the two counties are very like-minded.
“I grew up in the south side, in Chulafinnee, in Cleburne County, so a lot of times it was quicker to go to Oxford than it was to Heflin for things, if you ever wanted to go to movies or anything big like that you had to go to Calhoun County in my earlier life, you still do,” he said.
“But we’ve always been connected, I don’t know that Calhoun County has always come over here as much as we’ve went over there for things, but Cleburne County has definitely used Calhoun County a lot in different areas, now saying that we do have Cheaha Mountain, we have the Pinhoti Trail,” Robertson said.
Robertson’s lifelong residency in Cleburne County has been interrupted only by a four-year stint in the Navy and while attending college.
Robertson attended Auburn, Southern Union State Community College and Jacksonville State University where he earned two business degrees. He’s seeking the seat previously held by K.L. Brown, who’s not running for re-election. Robertson has six other opponents in the May 24 primary election.
“I really don’t see county lines, it’s more of a region. I feel like we have so much in common, it is a good district, other than the economic diversity, I believe that’s going to change within the next 10 years,” Robertson said, referring to the recent economic growth in Cleburne County.
In recent years Heflin has finally opened its long shuttered industrial park located along Interstate 20 at the 205 exit.
A RV superstore that includes a campground is slated to locate at the industrial park and in recent months a new Love’s Travel Stop has opened its doors to motorists on Alabama 46 next to the interstate. Tammy Perry, Heflin’s economic developer, said Tuesday the access road to the industrial park is being built and there is a plan to attract other businesses to the area.
Robertson credited the economic development in Cleburne County to teamwork.
“I honestly think that people just finally started working together, that’s my answer, not that anybody ever had a bad vision, it still takes that actual movement of getting things going, and I believe the administration that’s in here right now has just stuck their nose down and done that,” Robertson said, referring to the administration of Mayor Robby Brown’s.
“The RV park and the Love’s that’s leftover from the last administration too, we all had a vision of where we wanted to take Cleburne County. We want to grow smartly, and cautiously, we are growing,” he said.
Robertson feels compelled to run for office because of his experience and family values he fosters.
“I just feel like this is the time in my life that’s good for me, I feel like my experience in the military, college, being the executive director for the Chamber of Commerce. I feel like that’s come together and gave me a good background to do well and I’m a father and I want to do well for my kids, I want them to have a good place to come back to and live and raise kids if they want to,” Robertson said.