State House District 40: Borrelli has educational, military, financial experience

Julie Borrelli, a Republican candidate for nomination to run for the District 40 seat in the the Alabama House of Representatives, has a background as a Marine, a lawyer and a finance director. At present she serves in the latter position for the city of Anniston.
A Washington County native, Borrelli believes her background experiences show that she wants to work hard and give her a clear understanding of how legislation shapes a district.
“I have a unique skill set that allows me to look at proposed legislation from a financial and legal perspective,” she said. “I understand how legislation affects individuals, businesses and each level of government.”
Chad Robertson, 44, is a lifelong Cleburne County resident, but he has seen how commerce and travel patterns link Cleburne and Calhoun counties as similar regions.
The mother of four sons, Borrelli has earned the title of “basketball mom” by raising funds for the team and serving in other ways. One of her best friends, Robbie Hines, a mental-health counselor for Oxford schools, has seen Borrelli’s commitment to her family and to the community.
“She and I serve as financial supporters for our sons’ summer basketball leagues,” Hines said. “Julie is very dedicated to anything she puts her mind to.”
When Borrelli learned from Hines how the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected school children, she added the issue to her platform, which includes helping District 40 and the state improve economic development programs, maintain her constituents’ Second Amendment rights and oppose federal government overreach.
Borrelli served in the Marine Corps from 1998 to 2013. She was a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. She completed multiple overseas tours, including Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Djibouti and the Philippines. She served on the USS Makin Island, an amphibious assault ship, in Jordan, Oman, Singapore, Malaysia and other locations.
“Being in the military allowed me to be able to learn to work as a team on various important things I believe in,” Borrelli said. “I learned how to respond quickly in a crisis, presenting solutions instead of only talking about the problems. I learned these lessons, even in some of the harshest conditions — such as being out in the field sleeping in the dirt.”
“When Julie gets into office,” Hines said, “she will rattle cages and go to bat for others. When she is in office, whatever she has promised she will do.”
On May 14, several area schools will take part in the EmbRACE 5K run fundraiser at McClellan to support mental health programs in Calhoun County. Borrelli is purchasing the awards presented to the winners.
Borrelli is a member of the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitor’s Center, the National Association for Gun Rights, the Calhoun County Republican Association, the Cheaha Republican Women Association, the Calhoun and Cleburne County Bar Association and the Alabama Bar Association.
Borrelli is married to Brannon Borrelli, the owner of Tree Solutions.
Her educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in the social sciences from California State University in San Marcos, a master’s degree in human resources management and organization development from National University in La Jolla, Calif., a master’s degree in forensic psychology from Walden University in Minneapolis, which she did online and a Juris Doctor from the Birmingham School of Law.