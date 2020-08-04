Star to host candidate forum for Anniston elections

The Anniston Star will host a pair of candidate forums at Anniston High School’s auditorium prior to this month’s city elections. Anti-viral measures will be in effect at the events.
Candidates for the Anniston City Council’s four ward-based seats and the city school board will take the stage Aug. 13, said Robert Jackson, executive vice president of Consolidated Publishing, which owns The Star and its sister newspapers.
Candidates for Anniston mayor will debate in a forum on Aug. 20, Jackson said.
“We think it’s important to ensure that everybody in Anniston who wants to hear the candidates discuss their views has a chance to do so,” Jackson said.
The Star historically has partnered with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce to host candidate forums, but with COVID-19 spreading rapidly through the county, chamber officials late last month announced they wouldn’t host an in-person forum for safety reasons. Jackson said The Star stepped in because the newspaper’s leaders felt it was important to continue the tradition of candidate forums.
Asked why the paper chose an in-person forum over a virtual venue, Jackson said the switch to virtual schooling earlier this year made it clear that not all Anniston residents have access to a good internet connection.
The high school auditorium, he said, seats about 1,100. Based on past attendance, he said, it shouldn’t be difficult to maintain social distancing in a venue that size.
Social distancing and masks will be required, Jackson said, and the auditorium will be sanitized before and after each event.
“We think it’s the perfect venue not only for the visitor experience but also because of the safety concerns related to COVID-19,” he said.
Each forum will begin at 4 p.m. and last until 5:30 p.m. Jackson said the afternoon schedule would make the event accessible to people who use the local bus system, which runs until 6 p.m.
“We want to make sure everybody who wants to come can get there,” he said.
Election Day for municipal positions is Aug. 25.