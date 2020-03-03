Sessions, Tuberville headed to runoff for Senate nomination

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville are headed to a runoff in the race for the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat.
With 61 of the state’s 67 counties reporting at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Tuberville had picked up 35 percent of the statewide vote in the Super Tuesday election, to 32 percent for Sessions.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne of Mobile, the third-place finisher, had 25 percent of the vote.
Because no candidate has more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters head to a runoff on March 31.
Byrne seemed unlikely to be able to overtake Sessions as the results from the remaining six counties came in. The Associated Press projected late Tuesday night that Sessions and Tuberville would make the runoff.
In Calhoun County, Tuberville seemed to be the favorite, with 37 percent of the county’s vote, to 31 percent for Sessions and 21 percent for Byrne.
For some Calhoun County Republicans, the Senate vote was an afterthought — if they thought of it at all.
“I’m here to vote for Trump,” said Myron Wilson, who cast his ballot at Saks High School at lunchtime. Wilson said he didn’t cast a vote in any of the down-ballot races.
Trump was indeed on the ballot, challenged for the nomination by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who’s considered by most observers to be a very long shot to beat the president in any state.
Candidates in the Senate race seemed well aware that Trump supporters would drive their contest. All three frontrunners touted their support of Trump in television ads, and in local visits, each man argued that he’d be best at implementing Trump’s agenda.
Rita Dingler, another Saks High voter, said she came out primarily to cast a ballot for Trump. Down the ticket, she chose Sessions.
“I think he’s a good guy,” she said. “I think it was just a misunderstanding, this decision to recuse himself, it was just a misunderstanding. He did what he thought was right, but he supports Trump.”
A longtime veteran of the Senate, Sessions was one of Trump’s earliest supporters in Congress. As president, Trump appointed Sessions as attorney general, but Sessions ran afoul of Trump when he recused himself from the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 race.
Sessions left the office in 2018 at Trump’s request, and the president has been known to ridicule him on social media — but Sessions touted his Trump credentials in campaign ads as if the falling-out had never happened.
Yet it remained on the minds of some voters. Eric Cram of Saks said he chose Byrne in the Senate race, because he considered the congressman more solid. Asked why, Cram cited Sessions’ departure from the attorney general position.
“I feel like Sessions kind of bailed on him there,” he said. “He was so quick to exit.”