Runoff City: Four of five Anniston council seats headed for runoff

Incumbent Anniston City Councilwoman Millie Harris won re-election Tuesday, but the city’s elections aren’t over yet.
Four of the council’s five seats are headed for runoffs on Oct. 6, with no one candidate winning a majority of the vote in any of those races.
Harris defeated challenger Daniel Hughes, 832 votes to 632 votes, in poll results that weren’t completed until late Tuesday night. Attempts to reach Harris about the result were not successful.
City officials were quick to point out that the results were preliminary and did not include provisional ballots.
In the Ward 3 race, political newcomer Ciara Smith forced longtime incumbent Ben Little into a runoff — and came close to an outright win.
Smith picked up 313 votes, around 47 percent of the ballots cast. Fifty-percent plus one vote would have won the race without a runoff.
Little got 235 votes, about 35 percent of the total.
“I’m excited,” Smith said. “I think this is an opportunity to show people who I truly am — someone who can be trusted to do what’s right for the city.”
Little said he’ll win the coming runoff.
“We’ll be ready,” he said. “And we’ll do what we need to do.”
Little also said he intended to look into reports of voters being turned away at some polling places.
Tuesday’s vote ended Ward 3 council bids by challengers Seyram Selase and Justin Simane.
In Ward 1, incumbent Jay Jenkins faces a runoff with challenger Angela Fears. Jenkins picked up 350 votes and Fears 262. Ward 1 resident Erica Tolson, in her first bid for office, came in third with 154 votes.
In Ward 2, Dann Douglas Huguley and Demetric Roberts head to a runoff. Roberts got 344 votes, more than 40 percent of the total, and Roberts pulled in 245 votes. Brenton Tolson, a former Ward 3 council candidate and the son of Ward 1 candidate Erica Tolson, failed to make the runoff with 184 votes.
There is no incumbent in the Ward 2 seat. Current Councilman David Reddick chose to run for mayor, an at-large position that also has a vote on the council.
Reddick and incumbent Mayor Jack Draper also are headed to a runoff after Tuesday’s vote.