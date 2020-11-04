Presidential election results slow to show, six states remain

Former Vice President Joe Biden is six electoral votes away from a victory in the race for the United States presidency, after flips in Michigan and Wisconsin gave Democrats the states earlier today.
President Donald Trump has received multiple strikes from Twitter, the social media platform from which he has conducted much of his communication during his presidency, for making baseless claims that he has already won the election and leveling unfounded accusations of fraud or corruption at his opponent’s camp. Trump’s current electoral total sits at 214 against Biden’s 264. The presidential victor is decided at 270 electoral votes.
Michigan and Wisconsin were called in Biden’s favor earlier this afternoon, but a few states remain to be decided. Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, North Carolina and Pennsylvania remain uncounted, though the majority of votes in each states have been counted. Trump has a clear lead in Hawaii, where less than 160,000 have been counted, about 56 percent of their incoming total.
Fox News has already called Arizona in Biden’s favor, a decision made late last night that has yet to be picked up by the Associated Press. Biden is ahead of Trump by about 8,000 votes in Nevada with 86 percent of the state reporting. Trump leads in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. In Pennsylvania, Biden’s home state, the former vice president trails Trump by about 200,000 votes with 12 percent of the state left to report. In Georgia and North Carolina, Trump leads by about 50,000.
The presidency has yet to be decided, but the Trump administration has issued legal challenges to halt counts or demand recounts in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan, the AP reports.