Postal delays, coronavirus could create problems in city elections

The combination of coronavirus and postal delays could create a logjam for Alabama cities in the Aug. 25 municipal elections, an official of the Alabama League of Municipalities said Monday.
“I expect a lot of our city clerks are looking forward to the 25th,” said Lori Lein, general counsel for the League. “But the week after the 25th could be a nightmare for them.”
Most of Alabama’s cities — including Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville and other towns in Calhoun County — will hold elections next week for mayor, city council and city school board.
Alabama doesn’t normally allow early voting or mail-in voting, and absentee ballots are usually allowed only for people who are out of town or unable to vote in person because of health conditions.
After the rise of COVID-19, though, state elections officials announced they would allow voters to cite the risk of COVID-19 as a reason to request an absentee ballot.
Add to that a growing national debate about cuts to the postal service and their effect on absentee voting.
The Washington Post last week reported that in July, the U.S. Postal Service sent letters to most of the states, warning that the states’ deadlines for requesting and mailing absentee ballots are “inconsistent with the Postal Service’s delivery standards.” In other words, people who wait for state deadlines to mail a ballot may not see their ballots delivered on time.
Those letters have sparked intense debate about the absentee voting for the Nov. 3 general election, but Alabama faces a nearer-term problem. By state law, absentee voters have until Thursday, Aug. 20, to request absentee ballots. For those ballots to count, they have to be postmarked by Monday, Aug. 24 and delivered by noon of the following day — Election Day for cities.
Alabama’s chief election official said Monday that people who wait for the Thursday deadline to request a ballot will probably be too late.
“If you had your application in hand today, and you took it to the post office over there on Highway 21, you might get your ballot returned by the end of the week,” said Secretary of State John Merrill on Monday. “And if you marked and sent it that day, you might get it in on time.”
Merrill said the problem is caused by the postal service and its delivery times, which he said “has been an issue for years.”
Local city clerks, who manage municipal elections, don’t seem to have received any guidance from either state or federal officials on possible delays.
“They haven’t sent anything to the clerks on that just yet,” said Anniston City Clerk Skyler Bass. She said the Aug. 20 application deadline still applies.
Lein, the League of Municipalities lawyer, foresees problems if the mail is indeed too slow to deliver ballots on time. Interest in absentee voting seems to be high, she said, with some city clerks reporting they have already run out of their stock of absentee ballots.
Many of those voters are likely people who have sought an exemption to avoid spreading coronavirus, Lein said. They are healthy and they will be in town on Election Day, and if they don/t get their absentee ballots on time, they might try the other option.
“They may well, if they don’t see their ballot, show up at the polls,” she said.
Lein said those voters should be allowed to cast provisional ballots, meaning their votes would be counted after election officials sort out their voting status.
Merrill on Monday said that voters who do vote provisionally in person, even if they have already tried to vote absentee, do not need to worry about prosecution for voter fraud.
“They’re not going to call the po-po on you if you do that,” he said.
Lein said those ballots could be a challenge for clerks to process in the days following the municipal elections.
Bass said Monday that Anniston voters can request absentee ballots in person at City Hall on McClellan Boulevard, and can hand those ballots in, in person, before Election Day.
Merrill said people who want to vote absentee in the November general election should already be thinking ahead and seeking an absentee ballot.
“The time to be concerned for that is not on Oct. 25 or Oct. 28,” he said. “The time to take care of that is now.”