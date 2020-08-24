Polls to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for city elections

Residents of most of Alabama's cities will go to the polls Tuesday to choose mayors, city council members and, in some cities, school boards.
With the vote just hours away -- polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday -- officials in some cities are keeping a close eye on the number of available poll workers. They're scarce in the age of COVID-19.
"We do have pockets of problems," said Lori Lein, general counsel for the Alabama League of municipalities. "Some of our municipalities have had trouble recruiting poll workers."
Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Weaver and Piedmont are among the cities with local political positions up for grabs in Tuesday's elections. While a few cities hold elections on off-year schedules, Tuesday is Election Day in most Alabama cities.
Tuesday's vote may also be a test run for November, when Alabamians will again head to the polls -- again, likely in the middle of a pandemic.
Gov. Kay Ivey last week amended her emergency order on COVID-19 to loosen the rules for hiring poll workers, an effort to address worries about a pandemic-related shortage of poll workers.
Some cities have had trouble finding people to work polling places because of concerns about catching the virus, according to Lein. A bigger problem, she said, is that the virus could potentially thin the ranks of poll workers at the last minute.
"If someone's been in contact with a person who has COVID-19, they'll have to go into quarantine," Lein said.
Anniston City spokesman Jackson Hodges said the city is so far fully staffed for its coming election.
"We actually were able to get enough poll workers, and we even have a few backups," Hodges said. He said the fact that poll workers are paid is a big help.
Normally, poll workers have to be eligible voters in the voting jurisdiction where they work the polls, but Ivey's order loosens that restriction, letting any voter in a county serve anywhere in that county.
Masks technically aren't required at the polls, but it will be hard to get to the polling place without one.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told al.com last week that no one will be turned away from the polls for not wearing a face covering, even though the state remains under a public health order requiring masks for most people when they appear in public places.
Lein on Monday said that because of the importance of voting as a right, state officials likely wouldn't deny someone the ability to vote if they show up without a mask. She was quick to point out that the mask order remains in place.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can look up their polling place at alabamavotes.gov.
In races in which no one gets the majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will go into a runoff. Runoff elections will be held Oct. 6.