Polls closed in Alabama primary; state official expects high turnout

Alabama’s secretary of state believes turnout was strong — at least, for a primary election — as the state turned out to choose presidential and U.S. Senate candidates today.
“I’m still expecting 1.1 to 1.3 million voters,” said Secretary of State John Merrill on Tuesday afternoon, about three hours before polls closed. “That’s 30 to 35 percent.”
Polls closed at 7 p.m. after Democrats spent the day selecting a presidential nominee and Republicans chose a candidate for U.S. Senate, in addition to other races down the ballot. President Donald Trump faced former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld in the GOP presidential nomination race, but Trump was overwhelmingly favored to win that race.
Turnout in presidential primaries in Alabama tends to hover between 20 and 30 percent, records from Merrill’s office show. In years when neither party has an incumbent in office turnout can top 40 percent.
Weather can be a factor. Tuesday morning was rainy in Calhoun County, with skies clearing during the middle of the day.
“The weather was not the best today, but it hasn’t been bad enough to keep people away,” Merrill said.
Calhoun County residents had an additional reason to turn out: a state constitutional amendment on the ballot that would legalize Sunday alcohol sales in rural parts of Calhoun County, outside city limits.
Still, the presidential election seemed to be the biggest draw.
“I’m here to vote for Trump,” said Myron Wilson, who cast his ballot at Saks High School at lunchtime. Wilson said he didn’t cast a vote in any of the down-ballot races.
General elections in presidential election years tend to bring out the largest crowds. Two thirds of Alabamians cast ballots in the Clinton-versus-Trump race in 2016. Tuesday’s vote seemed to draw a more hardcore band of voters.
“I came up in the struggle, so I have to vote,” said Anniston resident Eddie Paige, who voted for Joe Biden at Carver Community Center on Tuesday. “I did all that marching. The blood, sweat and tears.”
Some voters swapped jokes about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has health officials concerned about a possible pandemic. Cases of the virus were spotted in Georgia and Florida in recent days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state officials have held multiple meetings to discuss plans to react to the virus.
Merill said he received calls from people concerned about a lack of hand sanitizer at polling places, and about the lack of any emergency absentee balloting procedures should a disease concern pop up on election day. Merrill noted that no cases of coronavirus have been identified in the state.
“We’re not going to change up our procedures at the last minute and we’re not going to heighten people’s anxiety,” he said.
He said his office began campaigning, well before the coronavirus emerged, for a bill to clarify his office’s powers to deal with emergencies on an election day.