Piedmont mayor, council candidates focus on jobs

More than a dozen candidates are seeking office in Piedmont’s Aug. 25 municipal election, but ask them about the chief issue facing the town and there is but one answer.
“Getting jobs, without a doubt,” said Corey Siskey, who is running for the District 1 council seat against businessman and 2016 mayoral candidate Stephen Maddox as well as retired Anniston police officer and former Piedmont Councilman John Lawrence.
Like tens of millions of Americans, Siskey recently lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Ivey, a candidate for the District 6 council seat, said his main motivation for running is to help find jobs to replace those lost when his employer of 42 years, Commercial Vehicle Group, announced it would move work from its Piedmont plant to a facility in Tennessee. The operation employs about 49 workers, according to a company press release.
Ivey said he has already reached out to workforce development agencies in the area in the hope of finding help for the workers affected by the plant closure.
Despite the city’s economic challenges, all the candidates interviewed agree that Piedmont has several assets that set it apart from other communities. Nearly all the candidates touted resources such as Chief Ladiga Trail and Terrapin Creek. And the school system has been recognized as a leader in the nation for bringing technology into the classroom.
The city’s revenue has also increased by about 3 percent between fiscal 2018 and 2019, with $4.2 million in the general fund and $7.7 million from the city’s utilities. During that same time, general fund expenses decreased by almost $20,000 to about $5.7 million. Capital expenses, however, increased by about $75,000 to $294,250.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker, who is running for reelection, said he’s proud to say that the city has worked to put about $10,000 into savings each month.
“We’re looking very carefully at all of the purchases to see if it’s needed,” he said.
Baker said he is also proud of his accessibility to the public, saying he addresses concerns from the public every day, particularly on social media.
“I’m a fixer at heart, and I guess that’s carried over in the political arena,” said Baker, a retired social worker.
Baker faces two challengers, Wenford Dean Humphrey and Matt Rogers, who now holds the council’s District 4 seat.
Rogers said that if elected, he hopes to use the skills he’s learned as a project engineer at Honda Precision Parts of Georgia. He said he wants to form a comprehensive plan that identifies the city’s weaknesses and strengths, so leaders can tackle the former and promote the latter.
Rogers said he would also like to strengthen the city government’s communication by broadcasting council meetings online and setting up a voice calling system for major news in the city.
The Star’s efforts to reach Humphrey were unsuccessful.
District 5 council member Greg South is running to keep his seat. South, co-owner of Dugger Mountain Fudge and Coffee, faces Derek Freeman.
South said that if re-elected, he will continue to bolster small businesses, which contribute to the unique environment of Piedmont.
“We want to make this a destination point,” he said.
Freeman said that a key to more jobs and overall growth is changing how Piedmont is perceived by surrounding communities.
“Cleaning up our town is the first step to a positive image,” he said by email. “We as a city need to start with the simple, smaller and affordable fixes (street signs, city center flower beds, city roadway entrances, etc.) then strategically plan and budget major beautification projects.”
Siskey, the District 1 candidate, hopes to lower residents’ power bills by investing in a solar farm on city-owned land.
Lawrence says he hopes to win the District 1 seat by focusing on his experience. He spent 20 years on the council ending in 2012 and has completed all three levels of the Alabama League of Municipalities’ course for public officials.
“I know how the city works, and I think my experience would be a great asset to the people,” he said.
The Star’s efforts to reach Maddox, the third District 1 candidate, were unsuccessful.
Also running for the District 6 council seat is Rick Freeman, a former councilman who also served as mayor from 2012 to 2013.
Freeman, who was also the state commander for the Disabled Veterans Association, said if he is elected, he hopes to reestablish a routine he had as mayor, in which city leaders met with state officials each month to see what grants were available for Piedmont.
“I’m the servant to the people of this district. They’re my boss,” he said. “If I win, the people will have a servant that is out checking on them all the time.”
Running for the District 3 council seat are two political newcomers, both with military backgrounds.
Clayton Cantrell, a former Army medic, said he plans to focus on filling vacant buildings and making improvements to the city’s parks and community centers.
Jubal Feazell, a Navy veteran who is now an electrician at Anniston Army Depot, said he will focus on collaborating with economic development agencies throughout the state to bring growth to Piedmont.
Running for District 4 is Caleb Pope, a registered nurse at RMC. He said that if elected, he wants to work with other city leaders to better market Piedmont to potential industry.
The Star’s efforts to reach District 4 candidate Jerry Pounds were unsuccessful, as were efforts to reach both District 2 candidates, incumbent Mary Bramblett and Richard Williams.
District 7 candidate David Partner withdrew from the race, leaving retired Piedmont police officer and eight-year incumbent Terry Kiser unopposed.