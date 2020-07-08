Oxford, Hobson City candidates qualify for city elections

Candidates for municipal elections in Oxford and Hobson City joined dozens of others seeking seats in city government on Tuesday, the first day of qualifying.
All candidates declared that day were incumbents and all were from Oxford, including Mayor Alton Craft, who was elected in 2016, along with longtime City Council members Charlotte Hubbard, Phil Gardner and Mike Henderson. On Wednesday, Hobson City resident Kathy Jackson filed paperwork to run for mayor of the small town, located just outside Oxford. Jackson ran for mayor in 2016 but lost to current officeholder Alberta McCrory.
They were among nearly 30 people who filed paperwork to run for office so far this week, including Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, who is opposed by current Councilman David Reddick; also qualifying were the incumbent mayors of Piedmont, Jacksonville and Ohatchee.
Municipal elections include city and town council positions, mayoral offices and some school board positions. Qualifying will continue through July 21, with elections to be held Aug. 25.