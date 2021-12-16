Marsh, Brown preview 2022 legislative session

Two members of the Alabama Legislature who will not seek another term in office next year gave a preview of the issues they have faced and expect to face in 2022 as they addressed the Calhoun County Area Chamber at the Visitors Center in Anniston.
State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, serving his sixth term in office, and state Rep. K. L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, entering his third term, spent an hour fielding questions about some of the topics on the minds of local constituents.
The two legislators took some of the time to address the issue of a state lottery — something both say has been at the forefront of many issues constituents have asked them about over the last few years.
Education lottery
Marsh said he has been told to expect a piece of gaming legislation to be introduced in the state Senate this year.
“I’m not a gambler, but I have been supportive of gaming legislation mainly because I think it’s another way to fund education,” he said. “The chairman of the Senate General Fund committee told me he was going to introduce the legislation this session. I assume the lottery component typically has a connection with education. It did come out of the Senate last year, but didn’t make it to the floor of the House.”
Brown called gaming one of the most-discussed issues with him during his years in the state House and expressed his support for such a bill.
“I think they should give us members in the House something to vote on,” he said. “I felt good we were maybe going to have that opportunity, but things kind of went south.”
Prison reforms
The issue of Alabama prisons took up much of the morning session — not surprising, as it’s been on the Legislature’s plate for the past five years.
Gov. Kay Ivey this fall signed into law a plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to help build two 4,000-bed prisons and a new prison for women, in addition to renovating other facilities.
The action came after a lawsuit had been filed by the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the state of operating prisons where conditions are so poor they violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment; the suit accuses state officials of being deliberately indifferent to the situation.
“There will be some federal money involved, but the big money for the prison building and taking care of these facilities will come from the savings of building the new prisons,” Marsh explained. “We are anticipating half a dozen prisons will be shut down with the completion of the new ones. They will be much more efficient.”
Marsh said the most important change in his opinion is the addition of adding workforce training and development to the prison program.
“You have to remember 60 percent of that population is uneducated,” he said. “To take those people and put them out on the streets without any resource makes prisons a revolving door.”
Marsh added while the changes will not reduce the list of federal orders now required of the state, “It will help.”
“It will reduce the overcrowding piece of it,” he said. “But, you have several items in that order that have to be addressed and we have been working since day one to resolve those issues.”
Brown said communities where prisons are marked for closure “are upset about losing jobs.”
“That is especially true in west Alabama where the corrections jobs are some of the best jobs they have,” Brown said. “It’s a real complex issue, but if you poll Alabamians, they just don’t want to spend a lot of money on prisons. And, the same people who don’t want to spend money on prisons want to be tough on crime. Which do you do?”
Both men said they voted for the plan, and Brown said there is now a new prison commissioner “who will hit the ground running.”
Brown said the state is having the same difficulties as the county in hiring correction personnel.
“We adjusted salaries recently to try to entice some people to come into corrections, but so far that has not worked out very well,” Brown said. “Hopefully with the new facilities and a lot of electronic surveillance, we can deal with less corrections personnel.”
Infrastructure bill revenue
Both legislators emphasized most of the funding that will come from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill will be “one-time funding.”
Brown, who serves on the House General Fund Committee, said there was a meeting last week to discuss priorities for using the new funding.
“One of the things I am concerned about, being a member of the RMC board of directors, is they are having almost a crisis right now in finding nursing personnel,” Brown said. “They have people leaving RNC going into travelling nursing and they are traveling to Gadsden. The salary for a travelling nurse is astronomical right now because there is so much demand. I requested some of these funds be placed into these hospitals that are having to use travelling nursing to staff their hospitals.”
Brown also cited the need to address the needs of the homeless population as well as internet access.
“If we are going to keep our kids competitive with the rest of the world, we have to have internet all over the state and there are a lot of resources being pointed in that direction right now,” he said. “Hopefully, in the not too distant future, that will become a reality.”
Marsh said he believed the federal funds would be used mainly for “one-time projects.”
“It’s a big chunk of money and we’re glad to get it,” Marsh said. “But, that’s when you look at big bridge projects in south Alabama or infrastructure improvements throughout the state.”
Marsh said “pretty much all of the funds will be funneled through ALDOT” and there are stipulations on how the funding can be spent and there will be “pots of specific funding” for items such as broadband.
The senator said an issue “that was thought about even before COVID” was raising the tax on gasoline to fund infrastructure improvement.
“I supported it and it’s always a tough thing to do,” he said. “It was the first increase in many years and even when it is fully implemented, and will provide a half a billion dollars a year to ALDOT to maintain our road system and infrastructure, we still remain one of the low tax states for fuel.”
Medicaid expansion
The legislators said they did not see any movement in Montgomery to expand Medicaid coverage in Alabama.
“I think that train has left the station,” Marsh said. “There’s just not an appetite for it with a strongly Republican-controlled legislature in Alabama.”
Marsh said there has been talk about using COVID funds to help with some programs, but he doesn’t see joining in with the Affordable Care Act.
Finances and the future
Marsh said the state’s finances are in good shape and “held stable even through COVID.”
“I think education is what we need to stay focused on,” he said. “It will impact bringing down your prison population. It will impact having healthier citizens in the state. It will help provide a better quality of life.”
Brown said the state’s budgets “are in the best shape since I’ve been in office.”
“The downside to that is the more resources you have, the more hands you have reaching out for those resources,” he said. “It’s going to be a juggling act this year as it always is. I think we’re in good shape because we didn’t spend everything when we had it.”