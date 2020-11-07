Local political leaders react to Biden win

Joseph Biden was projected Saturday to have come out on top in the presidential race, according to major news outlets such as the Associated Press and New York Times.
On Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press tallied up 290 Electoral College votes for Biden and declared him the winner after he claimed the majority of votes in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born. Two hundred seventy was the number he needed to attain to be recognized as the apparent president-elect.
“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” Biden wrote in a statement released Saturday. “It’s time for America to unite. And heal.”
President Donald Trump said in a statement, also released Saturday, he would not concede and that Biden had not been certified in any state.
Though offering no proof or evidence, Trump in the statement accused Biden’s campaign of pushing for ballots that were fraudulent, manufactured or cast by ineligible or deceased voters.
“I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands,” Trump wrote.
In Calhoun County, nearly 51,000 ballots were cast during the Nov. 3 election, with nearly 35,000 of those votes going to Trump.
Calhoun County Republican Party chair James Bennett, said he was disappointed with the results, and concerned that they may have been unfairly swayed by the “flood,” of absentee ballots that were counted.
“We don’t have any problem with legal votes,” Bennett said. “But some of these states sent out absentee ballots randomly.”
Bennett said legitimate absentee votes are not a problem, but some may have been illegally counted. He said he doubts Trump will concede until he has exhausted all efforts to make sure Biden was fairly elected.
Robert B. Aderhold, a U.S. Rep. from Alabama’s 4th congressional district, said in a statement released Saturday, elections are over when votes are certified and the Electoral College meets.
“President Trump has every right to legally challenge any state results and to seek a recount where appropriate,” Aderhold said in the statement.
Sheila Gilbert, the chair of the Calhoun County Democratic Party said Saturday she was “thrilled” by the projected results.
While Calhoun County remains predominantly Republican, she said, the results show that the South is slowly becoming more progressive.
Gilbert said county Democrats had made it a goal over the past year in register more voters — particularly young people and women.
“Females in general probably put this election over the top,” Gilbert said of the results on a national level.
She said the number of local Democrats has recently grown “in leaps and bounds,” and Biden’s victory will likely increase that growth.
Gilbert said a Trump victory would have been disheartening for Democratic voters in the South, especially given Democratic Sen. Doug Jones’ loss to Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville.
“We would have been in a slump for years,” Gilbert said.