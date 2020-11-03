Live election results: Presidential, state and local voting

Even as the presidential election whiles down to its final hours, Calhoun County residents are voting to decide rules around bingo halls and picking a revenue commissioner.
Though county Commissioner Tim Hodges is running unopposed for the revenue office, the outcome of the bingo amendment could allow gaming within the boundaries of cities in Calhoun County.
Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville vie for a Senate seat, and Mike Rogers and Adia Winfrey vie for a seat in the House of Representatives.
Meanwhile, the race for the presidency between President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and third-party candidate Jo Jorgensen will be decided as nationwide voting ends.
Watch this page for local results and election outcomes from state, senate and presidential elections as they become available.
6:20 p.m. — Polls in Kentucky and Vermont have closed. Trump took Kentucky and Biden won in Vermont. Trump leads in electoral votes, eight to three.
6:33 p.m. — Trump is projected to win West Virginia, another 5 electoral votes. The two candidates remain nearly neck-and-neck in Florida with 66 percent of the vote counted, Biden at 50.4 percent and Trump at 48.7 percent.
6:38 p.m. — The New York Times calls Virginia for Biden, another 13 electoral votes. The outlet puts Biden at 16 electoral votes and Trump at 13.
6:51 p.m. — Trump and Biden remain neck and neck with 80 percent of Florida counted. Polls close in Calhoun County in just a few minutes.
7:00 p.m. — Polls have closed in Calhoun County. Trump wins South Carolina, according to A.P., another nine electoral votes. Trump has 22 electoral votes and Biden 16, according to the Times.
7:01 p.m. — With no votes counted, the New York Times has called Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma in Trump's favor, while Biden is predicted to take Illinois, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The outlet reports 55 electoral votes for Trump and 85 for Biden after those changes. Votes have yet to be counted in those states.
7:09 p.m. — Trump and Biden remain in a deadlock in Florida with 86 percent of the vote counted. Trump has 49.8 percent to Biden's 49.1.
7:30 p.m. — Florida counts have stalled out for the last 20 minutes in the presidential race. Calhoun County results have yet to arrive. With just five Alabama counties tallied, Doug Jones holds a lead over Tommy Tuberville for the Senate with 58.4 percent of the vote, Tuberville at 41.6 percent, according to the A.P.
7:36 p.m. — Trump takes Arkansas and another 6 electoral votes.
7:49 p.m. — With 62 percent of the vote counted, Biden is ahead in Texas by about 190,000 votes.
7:53 p.m. — First results from the Rogers and Winfrey race are in; Winfrey leads with 53.9 percent over Rogers 46.1 percent with 2 percent reporting, about 5,400 votes.
8:05 p.m. — New Mexico and New York called for Biden by the A.P., while Indiana, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Arkansas and Louisiana are called for Trump. Electoral college totals 119 for Biden and 93 for Trump.
8:13 p.m. — With 7 percent of precincts reporting, Rogers has pulled ahead to 56.8 percent of Alabama's votes for the House of Representatives. Winfrey trails with 42.6 percent of votes counted so far.
8:15 p.m. — Tuberville leads over Jones with 7 percent of Alabama precincts reporting. Tuberville has 56.4 percent of the vote, Jones with 43.6 percent.