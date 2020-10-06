Live election results: Demetric Roberts wins Anniston Ward 2 council seat

By Tuesday night votes will be tallied to name the mayor of Anniston and City Council members for Wards 1, 2 and 3, as well as council members for the cities of Jacksonville and Piedmont.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper is up against the city's current Ward 2 councilman, David Reddick, in a race for mayor, while the outcome of council elections could see a majority-Black council — a first for the city — in the runoff races between Angela Fears and incumbent Jay Jenkins in Ward 1, Dann Huguley and Demetric Roberts in Ward 2 and Ciara Smith and incumbent Ben Little in Ward 3. Ward 4 Councilwoman Millie Harris held her spot on the council in August.
Voters will decide in Jacksonville between Adam Allen and Sherry Laster for City Council Place 4, and in Piedmont between John Lawrence and Steve Maddox for Council District 1.
Watch this page for election results and updates as they arrive. Anniston polls will close at 7 p.m. with the exception of the Anniston Senior Center, which opened late, and closes at 8:25 tonight.
7:03 p.m. — Polls have just closed in Piedmont and Jacksonville; Anniston locations aside from the senior center have also reached closing time. The senior center will be open until 8:25 p.m.
7:16 p.m. — Piedmont results are in with John Lawrence at 39 votes and opponent Steve Maddox at 18 votes in the City Council District 1 race.
7:25 p.m. — Anniston's Ward 3 votes from the City Meeting Center and South Highland Community Club shows City Council newcomer Ciara Smith with 464 votes, incumbent Ben Little with 214, winning her the council seat (results are unofficial until they're canvassed, however).
“I just became the city council woman at 21 years old,” said Ciara Smith. “Which means there are no limits to what we can do when God has a purpose for you.”— Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) October 7, 2020
Mayoral incumbent Jack Draper has 173 votes to David Reddick's 402 from those locations, the first boxes to be opened tonight.
7:28 p.m. — Absentee ballots from Jacksonville show 7 votes for Adam Allen, 10 for Sherry Laster in Council Place 4. Still four polling locations left to report in.
7:29 p.m. — Carver Community Center is in, with 24 votes for Draper and 100 for Reddick, maintaining his lead at about 72 percent of votes counted so far. Dann Huguley has 38 votes to 87 for Demetric Roberts. Two more boxes — Wiggins and Refuge II — remaining for the Ward 2 race.
7:35 p.m. — 1st Baptist Church in Jacksonville reports 204 votes for Allen, 247 for Laster, who is in the lead at about 55 percent of votes counted so far. Three more boxes to go in Jacksonville.
7:39 p.m. — Glenwood Meadows in Jacksonville has reported 72 votes for Allen, 170 for Laster, now at about 60 percent of the vote with two boxes to go.
7:41 p.m. — Wiggins Community Center in Anniston has another 258 votes for Reddick, 57 for Draper, setting Reddick at about 75 percent of all votes cast for mayor with five boxes remaining. Roberts has another 204 votes at Wiggins, with 111 for Huguley. Roberts has about 66 percent of the vote with one box left in the Ward 2 race.
7:48 p.m. — West Side Baptist Church in Jacksonville puts 9 votes down for Allen, 13 for Laster, leaving her with about 60 percent of the vote and one box, Eagle Point Church, remaining.
7:57 p.m. — Votes from the Anniston Country Club have been counted, putting another 507 down for current Mayor Jack Draper, and 27 for David Reddick. Refuge II had 76 for Draper and 220 for Reddick.
All said, Reddick's lead has dropped to a more narrow six percent of all votes, about 53 percent to Draper's 47 percent.
Demetric Roberts, however, wins Ward 2, with another 201 votes putting him at about 68 percent to Huguley's 32 percent, after he received 86 votes from Refuge.
Dann Huguley on loss of Ward 2 race to D.D. Roberts: "The people have spoken, and if they chose him because they think he's the better man for the job, I support them. I think he's a good man."— Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) October 7, 2020
8:03 p.m. — Sherry Laster has won her Place 4 seat on the Jacksonville City Council, with Eagle Point closing out the night with 167 votes for Laster, 140 for Allen. Laster took a total of about 58 percent of the citywide vote.
8:10 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church in Anniston reports 252 for Draper and 212 for Reddick, keeping the two at a spread of about 6 percent with Reddick in the lead at about 53 percent.
Little says he'll still be active in Anniston as a pastor. "I won't be too much involved in politics," he said. "But I'll be helping people."— Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) October 7, 2020
Ben Little, Ward 3 City Council incumbent, says he won't cede, but "it is what it is." He plans to maintain involvement with the city as a pastor, he told The Star.
8:14 p.m. — Hodges Community Center reports 558 votes for Draper, 225 for Reddick, flip-flopping their positions. Draper is now in the lead with 1,637 votes, Reddick at 1,440. One box remains, the Senior Citizens Center, which closes at 8:25 p.m. Angela Fears has 215 votes to 247 for Jay Jenkins, the incumbent Ward 1 councilman.
Poll results will be added to the table below as they are announced. Results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the City Council of each municipality.