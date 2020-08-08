Jacksonville City Council candidates focus on economic growth

The Jacksonville City Council is bound to have one new member after municipal elections on Aug. 25.
During this election cycle, seven candidates are running for three open seats in Places 1, 4 and 5.
Jerry Parris, who currently holds Place 1, is running for Place 4 this year, leaving two newcomers vying for the seat. The current Place 4 seat holder, Sandra Fox, told The Star in July she planned to retire.
The candidates come from different backgrounds and many have different opinions about where Jacksonville is headed, but they said they were running out of their desire for community involvement. Most of the candidates said promoting Jacksonville’s businesses and industries, while also attracting new ones to the city, was a main priority if elected.
Coty Galloway, the incumbent for Place 5, said he’d like to see a health care facility come to Jacksonville. He said he’s wanted that since RMC Jacksonville closed permanently in 2018.
Adam Allen, a candidate for Place 4, said he’d like to use his business experience to strengthen relations between the City Council and local business community.
Current Jacksonville Board of Education member Sherry Laster, who is running for Place 4, said she’ll have to step down from the board if elected. If she gets a term, she said, she hopes to bring the council and city schools closer.
Some candidates said they were optimistic about Jacksonville’s future.
“I want to make sure we are that city that others look to and try to model,” Place 4 candidate Andy Green said.
Parris said the past four years have been “excellent,” and he wants to continue that trend.
“Jacksonville is a very fortunate town,” Parris said. “In my opinion, we’re the best town to live in.”
Some candidates, however, said there are a few things they would change about the way things are done.
Valtorta said she’d like to see more discussion at City Council meetings.
“Sometimes, it seems like that time is not utilized,” Valtorta said.
Matt Walz, a Place 3 candidate, said he wants the City Council to pay more attention to the concerns of residents.
“In the past years, the public has brought up certain issues and they’ve left them on the docket long enough for people to lose interest,” Walz said.
Each candidate said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way they’ve campaigned. Some candidates said they’ve avoided holding in-person events and going door-to-door, instead utilizing social media and phone calls to get their messages across.
“It’s a totally different ball game. At the last election, there was always something going on,” Galloway said.
Despite the distance, many said they’ve still enjoyed learning new things and meeting new people along the way.
“Everyone has been very welcoming and receiving,” Green said.