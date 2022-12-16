 Skip to main content
Ivey encourages new lawmakers at legislative orientation

MONTGOMERY — "Show up, be on time and be informed!"

That was Gov. Kay Ivey's message in a nutshell to dozens of newly elected members of the Alabama Legislature gathered for orientation meetings Wednesday. Ivey was the featured speaker at the second of a two-day crash course in how the State House works for the 36 new House and Senate members.