House District 29 forum friendly, informative

As the two candidates for the Republican nomination to represent Alabama State House District 29 wrapped up their speeches Tuesday, there was a moment that doesn’t seem to occur very often in political campaigns any more.
Candidate Jamie Grant, a store owner who is retired from active-duty status with the Alabama National Guard, looked over at his opponent, the Rev. Mark Gidley.
“He’s a good man who’s never done anything wrong,” Grant said.
The moment stood out in the leadup to the May 24 primary, for which some candidates have made charges that others are trying to smear them. Local forums have been civil and informative in public, however, with many candidates sharing the same ideas for improving the state’s ills.
After the Tuesday night forum, held at Piedmont Elementary School, Gidley said he and Grant are friends who agreed, early on, to keep the campaign clean.
Later, in private conversation, Gidley praised Grant’s past service to the community.
“There’s nobody I respect more than those who serve our country,” Gidley said. “He and I both have a heart and passion for the area and ask voters to carefully consider their choice. As for my never having done anything wrong, I want to remind Jamie of Romans 3:23, ‘we all have sinned.’”
Alabama House District 29 has a population of about 46,000 and covers territory that takes in Ohatchee, the Duke community and Piedmont in Calhoun County, according to the latest map on the website Ballotpedia. North of Calhoun County, the district includes the residents of Hokes Bluff and Reece City in Etowah County, but not any other residents of the Gadsden metro area.
As director of the forum, Andy Green, a Jacksonville City councilman and assistant dean at Jacksonville State University, posed several questions to the two candidates who met at the Piedmont Elementary School cafeteria.
The first two questions related to the passage of the medical marijuana bill in Alabama and how each candidate views bills that now allow farmers to grow hemp for the production of CBD oil. The possibility exists that the Legislature might pass bills that allow farmers to grow crops that produce THC, the ingredient in marijuana that produces a high.
“Should the use of marijuana become a misdemeanor instead of a felony?” Green asked.
Grant said he believes marijuana is a gateway drug and was unsure decriminalization was the right answer. Gidley agreed and said allowing its use opens a door to many other problems.
Along the same topic, Green asked the candidates if Delta 8, a product that contains THC, should continue to be sold in convenience stores.
“Should the legislature to look at allowing consumers to use the banned products called spice and K2?” he asked.
Both candidates expressed their opposition to the sale and use of these products, but Grant said his background helped him realize the manufacturers of such products are marketing them to children.
“They are making money and using our kids,” he said. “We write laws against certain products, and the manufacturers will change one molecule to make the product legal. We need to get these products out of stores and hold the manufacturers accountable.”
Green then asked how each candidate felt about allowing gaming and instituting a lottery.
“We need a clean bill,” Grant said. “Sixty percent of our citizens want a lottery. We need a good-enough bill for us to vote on and approve. My job is to create a clean lottery bill so Alabamians can vote yes or no.”
Gidley said his continued service on the Alabama Citizens Action Program, a Christian group that monitors legislative bills, helps him understand how lotteries are a tax on the poor.
“Those who buy usually can’t afford it,” he said. “A lottery opens the door for future gaming. If a lottery comes, each one of us will have higher taxes.”
Gidley added that gaming and lotteries bring in corruption, evidenced by one lottery bill that proposed funding for those who became addicted.
“Let’s don’t create a bigger problem,” he said.
Green addressed the recent legislative bill that allows those who carry guns to do so without buying a permit. The change has adversely affected the budgets of sheriffs throughout the state.
“This was probably written for someone to get votes,” Grant said. “We need to start writing bills to protect citizens.”
Both candidates agreed the legislature needs to fix the shortfall so sheriffs’ offices have what they need to protect citizens.
“We must defend those who take care of us,” Gidley said, “and meet their needs.”
The death penalty was the next topic. Green asked if the state should move forward and find a way to execute the large number of death row inmates, 170 at this time.
“South Carolina has looked at hanging and execution,” he said, “and said an alternative is the firing squad. Citizens there determined that shots to the heart is humane. Would you consider this type of legislation?”
Neither objected.
“I am for the death penalty when we have exhausted measures for those who have been convicted for heinous crimes,” said Grant. “There is no reason to continue spending money on them when we could put the money elsewhere.”
Gidley said he, too, is in favor of the death penalty, especially when crimes were premeditated.
The next topic was whether the state should allow the U.S. Department of Justice to take over Alabama’s prisons to alleviate overcrowding and inhumane conditions. Both candidates were opposed to the takeover.
The candidates expressed their views on Alabama’s lack of funding for rural hospitals and emergency care offices, which affects the facilities’ ability to stay open and operating.
Grant said he is opposed to Affordable Health Care Act, and his answer would be to “beef up” Medicare.
Gidley said he didn’t know all the answers, but the legislature should look for more funding for rural areas so the residents and work with communities to provide good care.
Both candidates agreed education is vital to the state, especially in the areas of preparing students to work.
“We do a terrible job,” Grant said, “and we need to focus on the 75 percent of students who go into the workforce after graduation. We need to do something at Gadsden State Community College to get the teachers on board with this.”
Grant said helping students in the eighth grade choose a field they would enjoy as a career would be preferable to them starting process in grades 11 or 12. He added that every student in his district who wants to further their education should receive a scholarship.
Gidley expressed his displeasure at the state for slashing its contributions to Gadsden State and Jacksonville State University by 30 percent. He said legislators don’t always listen to educators who have ideas for preparing students for the workforce.
“In the last few weeks and months, I have met with every school principal,” he said. “They want others to listen to them. We need to hear them and ask how we can help.”
In the wrap-up, Grant said his candidacy is focused on education and includes finding more scholarships for students while seeking companies to help prepare students for the work force.
Gidley said he wants to appeal to the Alabama Department of Transportation to improve the roads between Piedmont and the southern end of the county along Highway 9 and on to Mount Cheaha. He said doing so would allow manufacturing to come into northern Calhoun County and give tourists better access to the area all the way to the state park.
Sponsors of the forum were Consolidated Publishing, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, the Republican Party and the Cheaha Republican Women.