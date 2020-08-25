Hobson City voters reelect McCrory

Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory will hold her office for another four years, voters decided during Tuesday night’s municipal elections.
McCrory received 135 votes, about 84 percent of the 161 votes cast, while her opponent, Kathy Jackson, earned 26, about 16 percent. This will be McCrory’s fourth term as mayor, she said Tuesday night, and she plans to use the time to continue to build on the town’s economic partnerships and tourism efforts, including work with the University of Alabama’s Economic Development Center and its Community Partnership Center to develop a museum at Town Hall.
“We need to capitalize on the history of Hobson City as the first Black township in the state of Alabama,” McCrory said by phone, starting with the museum. “If you put all those other little pieces around — a place to eat, to sleep, not necessarily a hotel but a bed-and-breakfast, those little things have to go together to make Hobson City a viable place to live.”
McCrory said the town will look at creating a community garden, which can grow foods to both feed residents and possibly be sold at a farmers market, which could also elevate the town’s profile. She said more community projects can make the town a place where people want to go.
“I’m not here to save Hobson City by myself,” she said. “It takes us as a community to make things better.”