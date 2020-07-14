Hill defeats Nolen in party runoff election for commission seat

HEFLIN — Political newcomer Roger Hill, 67, won the Cleburne County Commission District 4 Republican runoff election Tuesday, beating Rex Nolen by 71 votes.
Hill received 461 votes to Nolen’s 390 once the final tally was calculated by the Cleburne County probate office.
Hill — who has never held political office — said he was proud the voters of District 4 had confidence in him.
“This is my first attempt in politics and I’m proud of what I’ve done, I’ve obeyed all the laws in the state of Alabama and the county of Cleburne,” Hill said Tuesday night at the Cleburne County Courthouse.
Hill, a lifelong Cleburne County resident, said he is ready and willing to get to work.
“If there is anything I can do before I’m sworn in to help the commission or the citizens of District 4, if they’ll call on me I’ll be more than happy to try to help,” Hill said.
Hill said the first thing he wants to accomplish is to help with the deteriorating roads in District 4.
“I want to make sure we have the equipment so we can work the roads and I’m going to do my best to try to get money from whatever avenue I can through the state to try to repair some of these roads,” Hill said.
“We are going to have to do something, the roads are that bad,” he said.
For the Republican party nomination to run for the U.S. Senate, Cleburne countians overwhelmingly chose Tommy Tuberville over Jeff Sessions.
The ex-Auburn football coach received 1,592 votes to Sessions’ 668.
The other race on the ballot in Cleburne County was for court of criminal appeals judge, place No. 2.
Will Smith received 986 votes to Beth Kellum’s 946.