Harris’ election a sign of progress to local female leaders

On Saturday, Kamala Harris became America’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. For local female politicians, many of them trailblazers in their own right, it’s about time.
Earlier this month, Ciara Smith, Anniston’s youngest-ever council member, was sworn into office.
In Jacksonville, Sherry Laster, the city’s second Black, female council member, served Tuesday at her first city council meeting, after its first Black, female council member, Sandra Sudduth, retired.
In September, Carolyn Henderson became the first female commissioner in Calhoun County, after being appointed to fill the seat left vacant after the death of her husband, Eli Henderson, from COVID-19.
Smith said Tuesday it felt “overwhelmingly good” to see someone who looks like her in such a high position. When Smith saw the projected results, she said, it was a “wow, we finally did it” moment.
“To be a woman, to be an HBCU graduate, to be an elected official and to be someone making history see that happening on a national level, we are definitely making progress,” Smith said. “I get the privilege or opportunity to tell my future children, ‘You can do anything.’”
Sudduth, who became Jacksonville’s first Black councilwoman in 1990, recalled her first few years in office, and said the nation had “come a long way” since then.
At first, Sudduth said, she worked with only white men. The same was true, she said, when the city became involved with the Alabama League of Municipalities. But as her career went on, she said, she saw more and more women and people of color emerge as leaders. She said Harris’ election signaled “a great time in history.”
“Seeing Kamala Harris in this position, it’s eye-opening to me,” Sudduth said. “Hopefully the young people can see, ‘Hey, someone who looks like me can be in this position.’”
Sudduth said she has always told people of color, especially young people, they have to be “a step above” to be fairly recognized.
Sudduth said Harris’ election won’t automatically solve the racial issues that have plagued the country for years, but it shows the nation is headed in the right direction.
“They have a big job to do in bringing this country back together,” Sudduth said.
At her first official Jacksonville City Council meeting Monday night, Laster said she was proud to see Harris’ victory.
“It’s an honor to be there and be a woman, and she happens to be African-American,” Laster said. “We’ve come a long way, women.”
Henderson, the county’s first female commissioner, said she would have liked to see a different outcome in the election, but believes things happen for a reason.
Once Henderson took office, she said, she didn’t feel any different than her fellow commissioners, based on her gender.
“Just because I’m female doesn’t mean I’m any better than the other commissioners,” she said. “I just feel proud to carry out my husband’s term and do the best I can for District 3.”