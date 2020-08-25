Harrington keeps spot on Anniston school board

Mary Harrington, Ward 3 member of the Anniston Board of Education, will keep her seat on the governing board of Anniston City Schools, voters decided Tuesday night.
Harrington was the only member of the board to see a contest in this year’s elections, with the other four incumbents — Robert Houston, Becky Brown, Joan Frazier and Trudy Munford — facing no opposition. Rekenna Clay, a stay-at-home mom and college student, also ran for the Ward 3 seat.
Harrington took a total of 488 votes, about 77 percent of the 635 votes cast, with Clay receiving 147, about 23 percent.
This will be Harrington’s third term on the board.