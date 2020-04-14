Group may seek to move Alabama’s city elections to 2021

The Alabama League of Municipalities may soon ask the Alabama Legislature to move city elections — now planned for summer of this year in most cities — to 2021, the group’s staff members say.
The league’s executive committee will consider the idea this week. The goal: to protect voters and poll workers from coronavirus.
“Our polling places, as you know, are manned by our elderly who care deeply about the process,” said Greg Cochran, deputy director of the league.
Under a law last changed in the 1980s, Cochran said, most Alabama cities hold their elections on the same cycle as presidential elections. Cochran said the league is mulling a proposal that would move them to 2021, and then keep them on a four-year cycle, the year after every presidential election.
Cochran said this year poses a challenge, in part because of the possibility that people may need to continue social distancing and in part because the state has already moved U.S. Senate runoffs into the summer.
He said a change would also help in future election cycles, by cutting down on confusion about who’s up for re-election and when.
Any change would have to go through the Legislature, which is set to reconvene in late April.
Sen. Del Marsh, an Anniston Republican and the Senate’s president pro tem, said Tuesday that he had not heard of the election change proposal but was willing to consider it.
“It’s something we might need to put on the table and ask some questions about,” he said.
Anniston City Councilman Ben Little said he’s “somewhat” for the proposal.
“With this virus situation going on, a new council could miss out on a lot,” he said.
Little has said recently that he’ll run for re-election; candidates don’t officially qualify until summer.
Mayor Jack Draper said he had yet to make up his mind on the proposal, though the difficulties of an election during the public health emergency had occurred to him. In addition to problems on election day, he said, there was the problem of how to campaign during a pandemic.
“Part of elections is in-person campaigning,” he said. “Think of the candidate forums that are always being put on. That is something we’re going to have to deal with, one way or another.”