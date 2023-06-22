Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones excites Gadsden Democrats

GADSDEN Frequent rainstorms Tuesday night didn’t stop more than 200 Gadsden Democrats from giving former U.S. Senator Doug Jones and his wife, Laurie, a rock star welcome.
The Etowah County Democratic Women held their annual picnic in the Kiwanis Pavilion at Noccalula Falls and heard Jones speak. The chairwoman of the women’s group, Harolyn Morris, welcomed the guests, and Gadsden Times columnist Elaine Spearman introduced Jones.
During the introduction, Spearman was tearful as she described how Jones had once jumped off a flatbed truck after a speech and saluted and hugged her companion, a veteran who sat nearby in a wheelchair. Jones thanked the man for his service to the county.
“I knew at that moment he was a man of heart,” Spearman said.
Some in the crowd whooped, hollered and clapped as Jones came to the podium. Once they were quiet, he said he usually follows a gospel choir that makes for a hard act to follow. Then, he said Spearman’s emotional introduction was a hard act to follow, too. He thanked the crowd for the enthusiastic welcome and admonished them to try even harder to spread his message of unity among Americans by “agreeing to disagree” and by “being respectful” when dealing with those outside the Democratic Party.
Despite having their bellies full of barbecue, hotdogs, coleslaw, baked beans and one or more of the dozen homemade desserts, the crowd listened raptly to Jones’ other messages.
Jones referred to December 12, 2017, when Alabama realized he had won the U.S. Senate seat.
“That night,” he said, “was not about you nor I, it was about the state of Alabama. … We were able to prove to the people of Alabama and the country that we can be unified and that means all religions, races, sexual orientations and other differences. We all have more in common than divides us.”
Jones said when he first began his career as a Birmingham attorney, one of his main goals was to bring people together and to ensure that everyone he helped felt respected and that they had worth and equal opportunities.
He referred to his win as a “brief shining moment” and he joked and said he had watched the video “over and over,” but he said after the win, as the country was dealing with the COVID pandemic and his loss in November of 2020, he strove to stay optimistic. Such disappointments should give Americans opportunity, he said.
“Now, even with the electoral setbacks, which are difficult to overcome, you have to play a long game,” he said.
He reminded the crowd that the U.S. Supreme Court recently found that Alabama had once again violated the Voting Rights Act.
Jones mockingly said, “What a shock. The majority party is trying to deny people the right to vote.”
“That Supreme Court decision sent a spark throughout the state,” he said. “Alabama has an opportunity to get another congressional seat. … Tell your Republican friends who shake their heads and say this is wrong. What the Supreme Court did was to reinstate an opinion from a three-judge panel — two appointed by Trump. There are some judges who will follow the Voting Rights Act to the letter.”
Jones encouraged the Democrats to tell their Republican friends how their lives have improved under President Joe Biden’s leadership, and he listed them: As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden capped the cost that Medicare patients pay for insulin to $35 and Eli Lilly decided to lower the cost for everyone; American manufacturers brought he production of vital computer chips back to America from China; 13 million jobs have been added to American during the last two and a half years; wages have increased; and Biden set a goal of achieving a carbon pollution-free power by 2035 and net-zero-emissions economy.
Jones said Biden’s leadership will soon bring about better roads, improved broadband service and rebuilt schools to Etowah County and elsewhere.
“Not one Alabama Republican voted for these things, and we must remind people that the Democrats did that for them. The default for our opponents is to talk about culture wars,” Jones said. “Also, remind your Republican friends that for every road that is repaired, every cable that is installed, and every bridge and school that are repaired, a job is being created, and the Democrats are bringing that to Alabama, not Kay Ivey and not the Alabama Legislature.”
At these words, the crowd stood and cheered.
Currently, in addition to speaking and supporting the Democratic Party’s accomplishments and helping build the party, Jones said he was working on a “buffet” of jobs, including his job with a law firm, serving on the Senate for American Progress (an institute focused on improving Americans’ lives ), working as a professor at Boston Law School, campaigning for Biden and managing a voter PAC.