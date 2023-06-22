 Skip to main content
Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones excites Gadsden Democrats

As rainstorms battered the Noccalula Falls area, more than 200 Democratic supporters filled the hall of a meeting room to hear Jones who mingled among them at length.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

GADSDEN  Frequent rainstorms Tuesday night didn’t stop more than 200 Gadsden Democrats from giving former U.S. Senator Doug Jones and his wife, Laurie, a rock star welcome. 

The Etowah County Democratic Women held their annual picnic in the Kiwanis Pavilion at Noccalula Falls and heard Jones speak. The chairwoman of the women’s group, Harolyn Morris, welcomed the guests, and Gadsden Times columnist Elaine Spearman introduced Jones.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 